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There are plenty of vintage dessert fads we want back, but thanks to a social media baking trend, the pineapple upside-down cake might be due for a resurgence. The classic dessert can be transformed into adorable mini-treats using canned pineapples, cherries, and store-bought sugar cookie dough.

The rich dessert may have fallen out of style as a table centerpiece, but homemade cookies remain a favorite treat for evening snacks, picnics, and potlucks — so they're the perfect format for bringing the pineapple upside-down cake's basic components back into regular rotation. Using boxed dough for pineapple upside-down cookies keeps things simple, though you can also make the cookie dough from scratch if you prefer. Much like the original cake, canned pineapple slices work better than fresh, and it's not just for convenience. Along with saving the time you'd have to spend cutting your own pineapple, canned pineapple gives you uniform slices so that every cookie is the same size. In addition, it's difficult to know the taste and texture you'll get from a pineapple until you cut it, which can make it harder for the ingredients to come together as a single mini-dessert if you use a fresh one.

One reason this old-school confection is evolving rather than disappearing like so many other desserts nobody makes anymore is its history. In the 1800s — years before the pineapple upside-down cake was born — the tarte Tatin was created in France. The dessert began with caramelized apples on a pan and a crust that cooked over them. When finished, the whole thing was flipped over and served with the caramelized fruit gloriously visible. The following century, the pineapple upside-down cake hit the scene and followed a similar preparation and presentation.