With Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Dough And This Fruit, You Have The Start Of Adorable Mini-Treats
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There are plenty of vintage dessert fads we want back, but thanks to a social media baking trend, the pineapple upside-down cake might be due for a resurgence. The classic dessert can be transformed into adorable mini-treats using canned pineapples, cherries, and store-bought sugar cookie dough.
The rich dessert may have fallen out of style as a table centerpiece, but homemade cookies remain a favorite treat for evening snacks, picnics, and potlucks — so they're the perfect format for bringing the pineapple upside-down cake's basic components back into regular rotation. Using boxed dough for pineapple upside-down cookies keeps things simple, though you can also make the cookie dough from scratch if you prefer. Much like the original cake, canned pineapple slices work better than fresh, and it's not just for convenience. Along with saving the time you'd have to spend cutting your own pineapple, canned pineapple gives you uniform slices so that every cookie is the same size. In addition, it's difficult to know the taste and texture you'll get from a pineapple until you cut it, which can make it harder for the ingredients to come together as a single mini-dessert if you use a fresh one.
One reason this old-school confection is evolving rather than disappearing like so many other desserts nobody makes anymore is its history. In the 1800s — years before the pineapple upside-down cake was born — the tarte Tatin was created in France. The dessert began with caramelized apples on a pan and a crust that cooked over them. When finished, the whole thing was flipped over and served with the caramelized fruit gloriously visible. The following century, the pineapple upside-down cake hit the scene and followed a similar preparation and presentation.
The keys to perfect pineapple-cherry sweet treats
One key to ensuring everything comes together is to dry as much of the juice from your canned fruit as possible. Start by draining the fruit in a colander and then place it on a layer of paper towels. Grab more towels and blot the pineapple slices on both sides, and be sure to also dry the cherries. Once dry, the base for each cookie will consist of soft butter squares and brown sugar. Place a pineapple ring over the sugar, a cherry in the center, and the sugar cookie circle over that. You can do this on a baking sheet, but you risk the melted butter and sugar running or the cookie dough expanding too far beyond the pineapple ring, which is why using a muffin pan is a better option.
Bake the cookies at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. Ovens vary so look for golden tops with light cracking around the 12-minute mark to identify when the cookies are done. Note that cooking time will also vary if you make your own dough. When the cookies are ready, allowing them to cool down on the baking sheet is crucial. Flip the miniature cakes before they cool and the caramel can run, but wait too long and they'll stick to the pan. Wait 10 minutes and then flip your cookies onto a new baking sheet or parchment paper. These delicious treats taste best on the day you make them, but you probably won't have trouble getting people to take them off your plate. There are certainly other easy-to-make cookies, but these deliciously retro treats are sure to become new family favorites.