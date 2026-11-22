Chicken salad is a seriously underrated meal rotation staple, as it's delicious, easy to customize, and comes together quickly, especially if you use leftover rotisserie chicken to make tasty, tender chicken salad. Since it requires little more than chicken and a few other ingredients stirred into a creamy base, there really are no rules when it comes to the flavors you combine. For instance, some believe chicken salad just isn't complete without a handful of crushed walnuts or sliced almonds, while others want the crunch but can't stand either one. If this sounds familiar, you may have some success swapping traditional nuts for sunflower seeds.

Not only are sunflower seeds a delicious, unusual topping for soup and a portable snack; they're a good source of protein, fiber, vitamin E, and selenium. This makes them perfect for giving your chicken salad a nutrition boost, along with a delightfully crunchy texture and nutty, salty flavor. Their texture is also a buttery crunch rather than a crisp one, making them a tasty contrast to the juicy crispness of celery and apples, or the chewy sweetness of dried fruit. Their nutty, earthy bitterness also elevates the rest of the flavors in the salad.

There's also virtually no risk to adding sunflower seeds to your chicken salad. They don't become watery like fresh fruits and veggies do, and it's easy to distribute them evenly because they're so small. Simply toss a tablespoon or two into your next batch of chicken salad, stir, and enjoy.