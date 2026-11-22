Not Almonds, Not Walnuts — Add This To Chicken Salad For Salty, Old-Fashioned Crunch
Chicken salad is a seriously underrated meal rotation staple, as it's delicious, easy to customize, and comes together quickly, especially if you use leftover rotisserie chicken to make tasty, tender chicken salad. Since it requires little more than chicken and a few other ingredients stirred into a creamy base, there really are no rules when it comes to the flavors you combine. For instance, some believe chicken salad just isn't complete without a handful of crushed walnuts or sliced almonds, while others want the crunch but can't stand either one. If this sounds familiar, you may have some success swapping traditional nuts for sunflower seeds.
Not only are sunflower seeds a delicious, unusual topping for soup and a portable snack; they're a good source of protein, fiber, vitamin E, and selenium. This makes them perfect for giving your chicken salad a nutrition boost, along with a delightfully crunchy texture and nutty, salty flavor. Their texture is also a buttery crunch rather than a crisp one, making them a tasty contrast to the juicy crispness of celery and apples, or the chewy sweetness of dried fruit. Their nutty, earthy bitterness also elevates the rest of the flavors in the salad.
There's also virtually no risk to adding sunflower seeds to your chicken salad. They don't become watery like fresh fruits and veggies do, and it's easy to distribute them evenly because they're so small. Simply toss a tablespoon or two into your next batch of chicken salad, stir, and enjoy.
Putting a sunny spin on your chicken salad
If you're using sunflower seeds in your chicken salad as an allergy-friendly substitute for nuts, you can make a one-for-one swap with the nuts in your favorite recipe. Sunflower seeds are also already fairly small and don't need to be crushed or sliced, and are often quite a bit cheaper than walnuts or almonds. However, it's also fun to build a new recipe based around what sunflower seeds bring to the table, from their lovely texture to their unique flavor.
For instance, chicken salad is a total flavor bomb when you add lemon pepper to the mix, so why not look for lemon pepper-seasoned sunflower seeds, or roast some plain seeds in the lemon pepper from your kitchen cabinet? This adds a spicy brightness to the recipe in addition to the beautifully chewy crunch and underlying nuttiness. It's also fairly easy to find sunflower seeds already seasoned with ranch or barbecue flavors, which could be delicious in a buffalo chicken dip-inspired salad, complete with blue cheese in the mayo dressing, minced celery, and shredded carrots.
If you prefer a sweet and savory chicken salad, sunflower seeds pair very well with a range of dried fruits. Traditional raisins to snipped apricots or even dried mango work here. Balance the flavors by adding sunflower seeds toasted in zesty hot sauce or stirring sour cream into your dressing to prevent your chicken salad from tasting too much like a dessert.