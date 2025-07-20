The Spicy Condiment That Brings A Zesty Punch To Sunflower Seeds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alongside popcorn or a simple bag of potato chips, sunflower seeds are among the most customizable snacks. Sure, with their thick hull and their relatively small edible interior, it can take some practice learning how to eat them. Although they get a routine in place, and their delightfully nutty and often salty flavor is ripe for a spicy upgrade.

So pour out a bowl of the seeds, and add several generous pours of hot sauce. Yes, the flavors are bracing — the acidity and heat hit your lips — but for fans of the condiment, this vessel of enjoyment delights. There's something to the mix of saltiness, heat, and acid, all coating the crunchy seed, that makes for a vibrant snack. Plus, if it's too much, you could always dip the seeds into a separate hot sauce bowl.

And if you want to avoid the mess of the spicy liquid when on the go, you could even buy David's Jumbo Sunflower Seeds already coated in Frank's RedHot Flavor. There is a particular tactile pleasure to coating the seeds in hot sauce yourself, and cracking one after another.