Crunchy and flavorful fried chicken is a dinner favorite, but after making it many times, you're bound to explore fried chicken around the globe for inspiration. One easy way to shake things up is to add a little sazón, a spice blend commonly used throughout Latin America, directly into your flour mix for an added burst of flavor. Sazón along with adobo are the key ingredients in Puerto Rican "pollo frito." This classic dish is just one of several Puerto Rican dishes everybody should try. While you can find it both ways, pollo frito is often made without flour, as the marinade alone gives the chicken pieces deep color and light crunch.

Sazón is available in a few different flavors but the classic one is the "culantro y achiote" blend, or coriander and annatto spice. The annatto's red-orange color is what gives the chicken a glow that delights at first sight, but it's the taste that makes people reach for more. As for the other key ingredient in sazón, that's "culantro," which is not the coriander you know but rather a more aromatic Caribbean version of cilantro. Cumin, garlic, and other ingredients are also blended into the final sazón spice mix to give your chicken a punchy, savory taste with each bite.