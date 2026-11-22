Make Fried Chicken Puerto Rican Style By Adding One Seasoning Packet To Your Flour
Crunchy and flavorful fried chicken is a dinner favorite, but after making it many times, you're bound to explore fried chicken around the globe for inspiration. One easy way to shake things up is to add a little sazón, a spice blend commonly used throughout Latin America, directly into your flour mix for an added burst of flavor. Sazón along with adobo are the key ingredients in Puerto Rican "pollo frito." This classic dish is just one of several Puerto Rican dishes everybody should try. While you can find it both ways, pollo frito is often made without flour, as the marinade alone gives the chicken pieces deep color and light crunch.
Sazón is available in a few different flavors but the classic one is the "culantro y achiote" blend, or coriander and annatto spice. The annatto's red-orange color is what gives the chicken a glow that delights at first sight, but it's the taste that makes people reach for more. As for the other key ingredient in sazón, that's "culantro," which is not the coriander you know but rather a more aromatic Caribbean version of cilantro. Cumin, garlic, and other ingredients are also blended into the final sazón spice mix to give your chicken a punchy, savory taste with each bite.
Get the pollo right and finish it with authentic sides
An additional benefit of using sazón is that it takes a lot of the guesswork out because it comes in pre-wrapped packages for each use, one packet of sazón for each cup of flour in your dredge should do it. While you can keep other spices from your usual recipe, you might want to skip salt because you'll get plenty of sodium from sazón and even more if you choose to combine it with adobo. Try not to let your eyes alone determine when the chicken is done, as it will get its bright hue quickly. You can use a thermometer to make sure drumsticks and thighs reach the recommended 175-185 degrees Fahrenheit (165 degrees for white meat pieces).
Seasoned flour is a great way to introduce Caribbean flavor but if you want the taste to go all the way to the bone, don't stop at the breading. Drop a sazón packet in the marinade and let your chicken soak in it for at least 30 minutes. Use sofrito in that same marinade and you can skip the egg wash, as the sofrito will serve as the binder. As a side dish, you can't go wrong with "tostones," or fried plantain rounds. Finally, try Puerto Rican recaito to make your white rice extra savory so it can serve as the exclamation point on this Puerto Rican-style dinner.