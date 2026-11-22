Many of us still make Hamburger Helper the same way. The directions are right on the back of the box and only call for one skillet. It's a no brainer. But even though the dish has been much beloved since its 1970s release, we don't have to be beholden to package cooking instructions. You can take that Hamburger Helper and for just a couple more dishes and ingredients, turn it into a comforting casserole that's perfect for cooler weather. It's worth it, we promise!

If you want to go rogue, begin as normal by cooking and draining the beef. Then, cook your noodles. Nothing too crazy here. Except, stop them just short of done, because we're adding the beef and pasta mixture, plus a splash of extra liquid like milk or water, to a well greased casserole dish. Pile it in and load the top up with shredded cheese. When that oven door opens you'll be greeted by something that resembles a crispy, perfectly browned noodle casserole. The spoonfuls are so hearty, they'll hold together on the plate like ice cream scoops.

While baked pasta isn't new, we love how Hamburger Helper fulfills its promise of helping and gives you a head start with the noodles and sauce. You can feed a crowd with it, that's for sure. Plus, it's easy enough to be made ahead of time, further decreasing your dinner time effort.