While making biscuits from scratch takes time, it also takes minimal effort. To make kefir biscuits at home – using a 1:1 ratio of buttermilk to kefir – place your dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and a pinch of salt) in a bowl. Using a fork or a food processor, incorporate cubes of ice-cold butter until the mixture has a coarse, sandy texture, before slowly adding in the kefir, allowing it to combine into a homogenous dough.

Then, knead the dough on a lightly-floured surface, and roll it out to a disc that's about an inch and a half tall. Let them rest in the refrigerator before brushing the tops with butter, egg wash, or kefir. Then bake them in a preheated oven at 425-degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown. Serve with butter, jam, or alongside crispy fried chicken, and enjoy. A tip for first-time biscuit bakers: When making biscuits, the most important step is making sure your butter is ice cold so as to keep it in its natural fat state. This will help make sure the end result will have all those beautiful flaky layers that you're pining for. Letting the dough rest in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes also keeps the butter in its cold state.

Feel free to fold the dough a few times before rolling out — the process, called lamination, will achieve more flaky layers. Kefir is readily available in grocery stores worldwide, with many reputable brands to choose from. Aside from all the nutritional benefits, you can also drink kefir like milk, easing you of any food waste guilt you might have with a quart of buttermilk.