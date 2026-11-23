Chicken Salad Is Twice As Juicy When You Mix In One Canned Fruit
People rarely make chicken salad on purpose, often using it as a tasty vehicle for leftovers. For instance, it's a great way to repurpose that last half chicken breast and stray ribs of celery sitting in the fridge, along with the final tablespoon or so of mayo and craisins or raisins leftover from making trail mix. This means that chicken salad recipes are often subject to unexpected elevation from random ingredients you just happen to have on hand. One such happy accident involves using canned mandarin orange slices as the fruity element in this nostalgic favorite.
Mandarin oranges are one of several canned fruits you need to have in your pantry, as they're delicious in everything from Asian dishes to tropical ice cream sundaes. Their juicy sweetness is also perfect for zhuzhing up ordinary chicken salad, as the bright citrus flavor plays perfectly against the cold, savory chicken and tangy mayo. They work well in more traditional recipes with diced celery and apples, or in upgraded versions such as a chopped mango and avocado chicken salad flavored with lime juice and honey.
The biggest pitfall to avoid when adding canned mandarins to your chicken salad is preventing the mixture from becoming watery. Make sure to drain the mandarins well, and gently pat them dry before adding them to your salad. Additionally, you should serve or enjoy the salad right after adding the mandarins, as they're delicate and very juicy, and will burst and make your salad soupy if you wait.
Elevating chicken salad with sweet citrus
As mentioned, juicy, sweet canned mandarins in chicken salad are delicious as long as it's consumed immediately after adding them, as they'll break down quickly and release their internal moisture if the salad is allowed to sit. If you need to store your salad, place the mandarins in a separate container until right before you're ready to eat. Additionally, be sure to fold them very gently into the chicken salad, as stirring too roughly could cause them to burst and ruin their delicate texture.
This also may not be the best chicken salad for sandwiches, as it'll naturally be more moist than other versions and could make your bread soggy. Instead, try serving it on crisp romaine leaves, inside butter lettuce cups, or scooped on top of mixed greens, or even folded into wild rice or quinoa. If you prefer to enjoy it as a handheld meal, try stuffing it inside a wrap or a pita, which won't absorb moisture as quickly and also pairs nicely with the lighter flavors in this recipe.
If you like the combo of mandarins and chicken, but worry about it becoming too sweet, you can always use tart labneh in place of mayonnaise in your chicken salad, which brings out the lush sour notes in the oranges. You might also add a light drizzle of chili crisp oil, some crunchy Asian noodles, and toasted cashews to turn this convenience meal into a fusion of rich, diverse Asian flavors.