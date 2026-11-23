People rarely make chicken salad on purpose, often using it as a tasty vehicle for leftovers. For instance, it's a great way to repurpose that last half chicken breast and stray ribs of celery sitting in the fridge, along with the final tablespoon or so of mayo and craisins or raisins leftover from making trail mix. This means that chicken salad recipes are often subject to unexpected elevation from random ingredients you just happen to have on hand. One such happy accident involves using canned mandarin orange slices as the fruity element in this nostalgic favorite.

Mandarin oranges are one of several canned fruits you need to have in your pantry, as they're delicious in everything from Asian dishes to tropical ice cream sundaes. Their juicy sweetness is also perfect for zhuzhing up ordinary chicken salad, as the bright citrus flavor plays perfectly against the cold, savory chicken and tangy mayo. They work well in more traditional recipes with diced celery and apples, or in upgraded versions such as a chopped mango and avocado chicken salad flavored with lime juice and honey.

The biggest pitfall to avoid when adding canned mandarins to your chicken salad is preventing the mixture from becoming watery. Make sure to drain the mandarins well, and gently pat them dry before adding them to your salad. Additionally, you should serve or enjoy the salad right after adding the mandarins, as they're delicate and very juicy, and will burst and make your salad soupy if you wait.