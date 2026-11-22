Forget Pigs In A Blanket — Grab Your Crock-Pot To Make Pigs In A Cornfield
While there are few more appetizers superior to super easy pigs in a blanket, it's certainly not the only savory, delicious dish with a pun-tastic pork-centered name. And it may not be the tastiest, either. Pigs in a cornfield is a play on words describing a rustic, slow-cooker dish that's hearty and filling enough to be the main meal. Instead of cocktail wieners, the dish features pork chops, ears of corn snapped in half, potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, and seasonings. These create a heavenly gravy steeped in savory saltiness from the pork, sweetness from the corn, and rich starch from the potatoes to make it thick.
The ears of corn are important to the name because, once halved across their narrow middle, they're placed upright like sentinels around the edge of your slow cooker, with the potatoes and soup in the center and the pork chops layered on top. Not only is the slow cooker the best, easiest way to cook up tender pork chops, it's also fantastic at getting corn on the cob tender, with the kernels becoming almost creamy inside.
Most recipes also include thyme, salt, and pepper as simple seasonings, which make a big impact as the ingredients slow cook to peak tenderness. Since the recommended cook time is about 7 hours on low, the pork chops have time to become tender as their juices infuse with the savory creaminess of the condensed mushroom soup and the potatoes soften to fluffy perfection.
Pigs in a cornfield make a deliciously rustic weeknight dinner
This dish isn't the first time canned soup turned pork chops into the slow cooker dinner of your dreams, but it may be one of the tastiest and most satiating. The combination of mellow corn, tender potatoes, and pork creates a beautifully balanced meal with minimal effort, especially if you opt for frozen ears of corn rather than fresh. Frozen ears are usually already cut in half, and they're available year-round, so you can enjoy their sunshiny, vegetal sweetness even if frost is coating your windows.
It's also easy to punch up the flavor even further by topping your pork chops with bacon. Adding raw bacon to the top of your pork chops would just make the strips rubbery, while cooked bacon will soften into the pork chops and become tender. You can also brush the chops with bacon grease before adding them to the slow cooker to help infuse them with flavor. Of course, if you're a crispy bacon stan, you can reserve the crispy strips to crumble over the finished dish.
You can also make modifications to the soup. If you're not a fan of mushrooms, swap the cream of mushroom for an equally thick and velvety cream of chicken soup. The overall flavor of the dish will be meatier and less earthy. You can also use rosemary and tarragon instead of thyme, or nestle a few garlic cloves into the chopped onions.