While there are few more appetizers superior to super easy pigs in a blanket, it's certainly not the only savory, delicious dish with a pun-tastic pork-centered name. And it may not be the tastiest, either. Pigs in a cornfield is a play on words describing a rustic, slow-cooker dish that's hearty and filling enough to be the main meal. Instead of cocktail wieners, the dish features pork chops, ears of corn snapped in half, potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, and seasonings. These create a heavenly gravy steeped in savory saltiness from the pork, sweetness from the corn, and rich starch from the potatoes to make it thick.

The ears of corn are important to the name because, once halved across their narrow middle, they're placed upright like sentinels around the edge of your slow cooker, with the potatoes and soup in the center and the pork chops layered on top. Not only is the slow cooker the best, easiest way to cook up tender pork chops, it's also fantastic at getting corn on the cob tender, with the kernels becoming almost creamy inside.

Most recipes also include thyme, salt, and pepper as simple seasonings, which make a big impact as the ingredients slow cook to peak tenderness. Since the recommended cook time is about 7 hours on low, the pork chops have time to become tender as their juices infuse with the savory creaminess of the condensed mushroom soup and the potatoes soften to fluffy perfection.