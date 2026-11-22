It's difficult to come up with another meal that's as comforting, nostalgic, and easy to make as the grilled cheese sandwich. That's not to say you can't improve upon it by giving it even more of its namesake ingredient with a wickedly rich cheese skirt. If you've ever pressed down on your sandwich hard enough for some of the melting cheese to run over the edges of the bread, then you've already experienced a hint of the flavor a skirt can add to this classic anytime meal. This excessively cheesy (as if that's really a thing) skirt, or "costra" in Spanish, can be achieved deliberately to create a sandwich masterpiece.

There are a few different methods of giving your sandwich a skirt, including sprinkling the cheese in a tight perimeter around the bread and letting the melting process bring the two together. But the cheesiest method is to start by making your grilled cheese to crispy, gooey perfection and then removing it from the pan. Set it aside and add a new layer of cheese slightly larger than your bread to the pan, before bringing the sandwich back over the sizzling layer. Be patient and allow the cheese to release stored moisture and fats onto the hot surface. As it all dries out, the remnants will solidify as a tight web of crispy strands with an intense flavor.