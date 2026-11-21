Add A Packet Of This Beloved Tangy Seasoning To Pork Chops For 100% More Flavor
The best dinners don't have to be complicated. Pork chops, for example, need nothing more than a hot pan and some salt and pepper, but you've probably experienced those flavorless, too-tough pork chops at least once before, likely due to how you've seasoned and cooked them. There are so many seasoning options for delicious pork chops, but next time, take the flavor to the next level by swapping the typical salt and pepper for a packet of dry ranch seasoning.
Ranch seasoning is usually made from dried ingredients like garlic and onion, plus buttermilk for that signature tangy flavor, a few other spices, and citric acid. It's a powdered seasoning blend that sticks well to most foods, so you just need to pat it on the surface of the pork chops before cooking them. Add a little salt and pepper to the ranch packet, too, for extra flavor, then bake the pork chops in the oven. It's best to bake these rather than sear them in a hot pan. If you use the latter method, you risk burning the delicate seasoning mixture, resulting in a bitter flavor.
Tips for making the best ranch-seasoned pork chops
If you want a crispy crust on the pork chops, sear them with just salt and a little oil on high heat in a pan, only until that crust forms. Then, remove them from the pan, coat the surface in ranch seasoning, and let them finish baking in the oven. For a more robust flavor, brush a little Worcestershire sauce on the pork chops before adding the seasoning; it's the secret, hard-to-pronounce ingredient to flavorful homemade ranch.
You can either purchase ranch seasoning or make your own homemade version; there are plenty of recipes to be found, but the homemade versions tend to incorporate more herbs than the packaged kinds. Hidden Valley, for example, doesn't call out any specific herbs in its ingredients. With that said, you can expect a homemade ranch seasoning will be more herb-forward than the packaged blend, though you can ultimately decide what goes into the homemade kind.
Finally, the pork chops don't necessarily need any sides or sauces, but you can also roast some veggies with a little ranch seasoning to bring the whole meal together, or serve the pork chops with a side of ranch for a bigger flavor impact.