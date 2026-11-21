The best dinners don't have to be complicated. Pork chops, for example, need nothing more than a hot pan and some salt and pepper, but you've probably experienced those flavorless, too-tough pork chops at least once before, likely due to how you've seasoned and cooked them. There are so many seasoning options for delicious pork chops, but next time, take the flavor to the next level by swapping the typical salt and pepper for a packet of dry ranch seasoning.

Ranch seasoning is usually made from dried ingredients like garlic and onion, plus buttermilk for that signature tangy flavor, a few other spices, and citric acid. It's a powdered seasoning blend that sticks well to most foods, so you just need to pat it on the surface of the pork chops before cooking them. Add a little salt and pepper to the ranch packet, too, for extra flavor, then bake the pork chops in the oven. It's best to bake these rather than sear them in a hot pan. If you use the latter method, you risk burning the delicate seasoning mixture, resulting in a bitter flavor.