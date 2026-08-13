Why Your Pork Chops Came Out Tough — And How To Prevent It Next Time

It can sometimes seem as though there are as many ways to make your pork chops wrong as there are to make them right. You'll want to first study the options at the butcher's counter, skip the boneless pork chop variety for the best shot at juicy deliciousness, and then select the proper seasonings to further maximize your flavor. But at least the ideal time and temperature should be easy enough to determine, given their explicit inclusion in all of your porcine recipes, right? Not so fast. Some instructions advising you to sauté, bake, or grill those chops at whatever-degrees Fahrenheit for however long might not be accounting for a little, potentially ruinous, kitchen phenomenon: carryover cooking.

Carryover cooking is exactly what you've probably guessed by now, and it can take those pork chops from done to overdone in spite of your most concerted efforts. It's the residual heat that essentially keeps cooking your precious meat even when you've turned off the heat source. Some proteins can handle it better than others, but an overdone pork chop is, pretty famously, a tough one.

So, what's a person to do when they've prepared their pork to the purportedly perfect specifications, particularly when underdone pork is also so famously dangerous? As risky as it may at first seem, you should actually pull your pork chops a little bit before they reach your intended internal temperature to accommodate for carryover cooking. Continuing to watch the clock while relying heavily on your meat thermometer will ensure pork chops that are not only safe but also tender and delicious.