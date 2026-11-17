How Cheddar And A Couple Of Crackers Come Together For An Adorable 'Pumpkin Pie' Appetizer
The holiday season can be both stressful and daunting, and while many of us spend several hours planning the main event — aka the feast — whipping up a spread doesn't have to take a tremendous amount of effort. One of the most low-stress and crowd-pleasing ways to get a good festive spread on the table is with a charcuterie board. This beautifully arranged collection of various meats and cheeses leaves room for creativity, whether you're considering affordable ways to bedeck the board or even want to transform a wheel of Brie into miniature Christmas trees. Keeping that same theme in mind, cheese and crackers can also be turned into snackable and savory morsels resembling slices of pumpkin pie — no heavy lifting or preheated oven required.
The cute hor d'oeuvre which has been making the rounds on social media only requires a handful of ingredients — Triscuit Thin Crisps, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and pretzel rods — and putting these together is (literally) as easy as pie. Triscuit Thin Crisps come in a triangular shape, perfect for the base of your savory "pumpkin pie" slices. Use the Triscuit as a stencil to cut out your cheese triangles, and then, using cream cheese that's placed in a piping or Ziplock bag, place a small dollop in between the cracker and cheese slice and along the side for the pretzel stick "crust edge." Not only does the cream cheese act as a glue binding everything together, but it's also used as a "whipped cream" garnish. The satisfying snack is a great addition to your holiday charcuterie board, and is also a fun project for the kids to be involved in (win, win).
Further tips for your cheese and cracker pumpkin pie
Aside from the original flavor, the Triscuit Thin Crisp lineup includes varieties like Parmesan Garlic, Zesty Jalapeño, and White Cheddar, which would all make for delicious additions as the base of the pie. Not a Triscuit fan? We got you: Town House also makes a triangular-shaped cracker — the Pita cracker — that would make an excellent bite for this snack.
Using a whipped cream cheese, or adding a hit of heavy cream or half-and-half to the mixture, makes the cream cheese softer and more pliable to use. As the crackers will no doubt get soft from contact with the cheeses, we don't recommend making a batch of these in advance and keeping them in the fridge until it's party time. They're best served straight away to maintain that crisp base.
You can also experiment with other cheeses for this joyous party appetizer, including smoked gouda or colby jack, and serve them alongside some hot honey, pepper relish, or a tart cranberry mostarda. And if you don't want to meticulously measure out the cheese to fit the Triscuit or Town House cracker, there's an easier option. Simply take your block of cheddar, cut slices in equal thickness, stack them on top of each other, and slice from one corner to the other. Voilà: equally matched cheese triangles for your new festive party snack.