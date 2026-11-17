The holiday season can be both stressful and daunting, and while many of us spend several hours planning the main event — aka the feast — whipping up a spread doesn't have to take a tremendous amount of effort. One of the most low-stress and crowd-pleasing ways to get a good festive spread on the table is with a charcuterie board. This beautifully arranged collection of various meats and cheeses leaves room for creativity, whether you're considering affordable ways to bedeck the board or even want to transform a wheel of Brie into miniature Christmas trees. Keeping that same theme in mind, cheese and crackers can also be turned into snackable and savory morsels resembling slices of pumpkin pie — no heavy lifting or preheated oven required.

The cute hor d'oeuvre which has been making the rounds on social media only requires a handful of ingredients — Triscuit Thin Crisps, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and pretzel rods — and putting these together is (literally) as easy as pie. Triscuit Thin Crisps come in a triangular shape, perfect for the base of your savory "pumpkin pie" slices. Use the Triscuit as a stencil to cut out your cheese triangles, and then, using cream cheese that's placed in a piping or Ziplock bag, place a small dollop in between the cracker and cheese slice and along the side for the pretzel stick "crust edge." Not only does the cream cheese act as a glue binding everything together, but it's also used as a "whipped cream" garnish. The satisfying snack is a great addition to your holiday charcuterie board, and is also a fun project for the kids to be involved in (win, win).