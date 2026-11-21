Creamy, savory, and yet somehow light as a cloud. Oh how we love a good, classic egg salad. But even classics need a refresh sometimes. Now, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your next batch of egg salad, but we think adding a nice, vintage touch might be just the way to go. The best part is, you need only look to the deli section of your local grocery store. Bologna, also a classic sandwich filling, might be just the thing to perk up your deli salad. After all, bologna's mild, savory-yet-slightly-sweet taste melds perfectly with that of your eggs and that creamy, tangy mayo.

Of course, this isn't a completely novel combination. If you're from the South or Appalachia, or just a connoisseur of mayo-based salads, you're probably familiar with bologna salad (also known as funeral salad). This dish consists of finely chopped bologna, hard-boiled eggs, mayo, and other mix-ins, such as relish. Usually, the ratio for this salad favors bologna. For this egg salad hack, you can absolutely use more bologna than egg and turn it into bologna salad. This will make for a delicious dip or sandwich filling. Or, you can add a few slices of bologna (finely chopped, of course) to a large batch of chopped eggs for a pop of bologna flavor. Either way, you've got some new deliciousness on your hands.