Egg Salad Gets A Hearty, Old-Fashioned Makeover When You Add This Classic Deli Meat
Creamy, savory, and yet somehow light as a cloud. Oh how we love a good, classic egg salad. But even classics need a refresh sometimes. Now, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your next batch of egg salad, but we think adding a nice, vintage touch might be just the way to go. The best part is, you need only look to the deli section of your local grocery store. Bologna, also a classic sandwich filling, might be just the thing to perk up your deli salad. After all, bologna's mild, savory-yet-slightly-sweet taste melds perfectly with that of your eggs and that creamy, tangy mayo.
Of course, this isn't a completely novel combination. If you're from the South or Appalachia, or just a connoisseur of mayo-based salads, you're probably familiar with bologna salad (also known as funeral salad). This dish consists of finely chopped bologna, hard-boiled eggs, mayo, and other mix-ins, such as relish. Usually, the ratio for this salad favors bologna. For this egg salad hack, you can absolutely use more bologna than egg and turn it into bologna salad. This will make for a delicious dip or sandwich filling. Or, you can add a few slices of bologna (finely chopped, of course) to a large batch of chopped eggs for a pop of bologna flavor. Either way, you've got some new deliciousness on your hands.
That's a lot of bologna
If you're a bit cautious about adding bologna to your egg salad, you don't have to start by mixing the two together into one salad. Instead, you can test the waters of this pairing by adding them to a sandwich separately. My favorite method for this combo is to add one slice of bologna to each slice of bread (adhered with a bit of mayo or mustard), then add a scoop or two of egg salad to the center. This will keep the bologna and egg salad separate while allowing you to enjoy them together. That way, if the combo isn't to your fancy, you still have a perfectly good batch of egg salad.
I also like this method for its flexibility in bologna prep. By keeping the bologna separate and intact, you can fry it up before adding it to your sandwich. And yes, frying really does make a difference. It will give your bologna a deeper and more savory flavor and a crisped texture that can be a great foil to the creamy egg salad filling. You can go even further with this by using smoked bologna for your sandwich, to give an intense kick of flavor to this combo. Pickled bologna (a personal favorite) also works for this, and will give your salad a tangy punch. Now, this might be an acquired taste, but if you like it, it might unlock some serious flavor.