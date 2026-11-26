For the best melt-in-your-mouth caramelized onions, yellow onions are the way to go. They're complex and mildly pungent, but turn deliciously sweet once caramelized. If your local store is out, Spanish onions are even sweeter. Red onions tend to be a tad spicier in general, but they can be a great choice if you're looking to add some heat to your chicken salad.

Once you settle on your preferred onion variety, it's time to get caramelizing. For the best results, caramelize your onions in a pan on the stovetop. However, if you're in a rush, you can always save yourself time and effort and use the oven to caramelize them instead. You could even make them in a slow cooker if you're looking to get creative.

Regardless of cooking vessel, slice the onions thin to speed up the cooking process. However, make sure they aren't too thin or they can easily burn, even if you follow all the right instructions and use low heat during the caramelization process. Stir them often with a wooden spoon and, once they become soft and golden-brown, take them off the heat. At this point, the only thing left to do is let them cool before mixing them together with the rest of the chicken salad's ingredients.