For A More Flavorful Chicken Salad, Give It A Caramelized Twist
Who can say no to a delicious, creamy, refreshing chicken salad? The beauty of it lies in how simple it is. Some shredded chicken, mayo, sour cream, mustard, green onions, diced bell peppers, and your preferred herbs, and you have yourself a dish that can instantly satisfy your savory cravings. Some argue that adding a scoop of lemon pepper seasoning makes your chicken salad 10 times more flavorful. At the same time, toasted pecans add richness, nuttiness, and make every bite more addictive. But, if you're hoping to give your chicken salad an even bigger flavor boost, then caramelized onions are just what you need.
Wonderfully sweet, rich, and incredibly intense, caramelized onions have the power to improve just about any dish. They're jammy, smoky, and, when mixed into the salad, complement the rest of the ingredients to create a lovely sweet-and-savory contrast. Once caramelized, they lose their pungency and sharpness and concentrate all their flavors. This is largely thanks to the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that takes place as the onions brown while cooking at low heat. If the thought of adding caramelized onions to your chicken salad sounds tempting, the good news is it's incredibly simple to do, and you don't have to make any changes to your usual recipe. Just make sure to caramelize the onions right.
Remember to keep the heat low during caramelization
For the best melt-in-your-mouth caramelized onions, yellow onions are the way to go. They're complex and mildly pungent, but turn deliciously sweet once caramelized. If your local store is out, Spanish onions are even sweeter. Red onions tend to be a tad spicier in general, but they can be a great choice if you're looking to add some heat to your chicken salad.
Once you settle on your preferred onion variety, it's time to get caramelizing. For the best results, caramelize your onions in a pan on the stovetop. However, if you're in a rush, you can always save yourself time and effort and use the oven to caramelize them instead. You could even make them in a slow cooker if you're looking to get creative.
Regardless of cooking vessel, slice the onions thin to speed up the cooking process. However, make sure they aren't too thin or they can easily burn, even if you follow all the right instructions and use low heat during the caramelization process. Stir them often with a wooden spoon and, once they become soft and golden-brown, take them off the heat. At this point, the only thing left to do is let them cool before mixing them together with the rest of the chicken salad's ingredients.