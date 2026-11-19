Sometimes, your love for all things cake batter-flavored and your love for eating a high-protein diet can make you feel like you're between a rock and a hard place. Fear not, sweet-toothed friends with protein goals — there is a way for you to have the best of both worlds, and all you'll need is some vanilla extract, a bit of your go-to vanilla protein powder, and some sprinkles alongside a cup of Greek yogurt (we believe Fage Total reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt is the best high-protein yogurt you can get at the grocery store, just FYI). When these four items come together, you'll get a cake batter-style dip that satisfies your sweet tooth and provides an extra boost of protein. You can enjoy it on its own or use it as a dip for other items.

First, you'll want to pour the Greek yogurt cup out into a larger bowl. While you can try to mix everything together in the cup, it's likely that you'll end up with a sticky protein powder mess on your counter, and putting everything into a larger bowl can help you get ahead of the mess. Mix your protein powder into the yogurt thoroughly to avoid clumps. Add vanilla extract slowly — a little goes a long way. Top it off with sprinkles, and you're good to go. Let's take a look at some ways you can jazz up this idea by adding a few other ingredients, as well as options for dippers.