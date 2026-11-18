You can use tartar sauce in place of mayo and serve it as is, or you can take it a step further by adding additional seasonings and ingredients to amplify the impact. This doesn't have to be high effort, either. For example, adding a dash or two of Old Bay helps give your dish a more prominently "seafood" twist. Plus, the myriad seasonings in Old Bay, a Maryland-originating seasoning blend made for seafood but used for everything, including potatoes, brings a distinct kick of spicy, savory, herbaceous flavor to your salad that balances out the tart tang of tartar sauce.

You can also play up the lemon aspect of your tartar sauce by adding a bit of lemon zest to your salad. This brings out a beautifully aromatic citrus flavor that works beautifully in a tuna salad. You could even sprinkle in some lemon pepper seasoning to give your salad a uniquely peppery punch. If you want to keep things simple, just add a teaspoon or two of mustard, such as a creamy Dijon or a spicy brown for a sharper kick, to accompany your tartar sauce as the base for your salad. You can also cut the mustard and go for a bit of horseradish, another seafood-favorite condiment. This gives a similar, but more pungent, bite to your salad that melds perfectly with all components.