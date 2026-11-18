Not Mayo, Not Yogurt — This Creamy, Tangy Condiment Belongs In Your Tuna Salad
Tuna salad isn't glamorous, but boy is it delicious. The combination of tinned tuna and mayo alone makes for a super-satiating sandwich, but perhaps your favorite lunch standby could use a refresh — and we have just the thing to give that salad a perk: tartar sauce. Well known for its use as a seafood accompaniment, tartar sauce has quite a few more tasty applications, such as topping baked potatoes or mixing into egg salad. It's a perfect fit for tuna salad and works beautifully as a swap for the usual mayo dressing, keeping the amounts the same.
Tartar sauce isn't a complete departure from the eggy condiment so often found in tuna salad. It is, after all, made with a mayonnaise base. However, tartar sauce also contains chopped pickles for a tangy, briny touch, lemon juice for bright acidity, and herbs, such as dill, for added flavor. These additions bring layers of flavor to that same-old-same-old tuna salad, and with little additional effort. It also doesn't hurt that many of the mix-ins included in tartar sauce are also often added to tuna salad.
Putting tartar sauce to work
You can use tartar sauce in place of mayo and serve it as is, or you can take it a step further by adding additional seasonings and ingredients to amplify the impact. This doesn't have to be high effort, either. For example, adding a dash or two of Old Bay helps give your dish a more prominently "seafood" twist. Plus, the myriad seasonings in Old Bay, a Maryland-originating seasoning blend made for seafood but used for everything, including potatoes, brings a distinct kick of spicy, savory, herbaceous flavor to your salad that balances out the tart tang of tartar sauce.
You can also play up the lemon aspect of your tartar sauce by adding a bit of lemon zest to your salad. This brings out a beautifully aromatic citrus flavor that works beautifully in a tuna salad. You could even sprinkle in some lemon pepper seasoning to give your salad a uniquely peppery punch. If you want to keep things simple, just add a teaspoon or two of mustard, such as a creamy Dijon or a spicy brown for a sharper kick, to accompany your tartar sauce as the base for your salad. You can also cut the mustard and go for a bit of horseradish, another seafood-favorite condiment. This gives a similar, but more pungent, bite to your salad that melds perfectly with all components.