Adding the seasoning packet is pretty straightforward, but keep in mind that it is concentrated. One 3.2-ounce packet seasons about a gallon of salad dressing, so adjust how much you use depending on how much sauce you're making. For example, you may only need an ounce of seasoning for your batch of Crock-Pot cream sauce. If you're making a couple of servings of any sauce, just a teaspoon or two will do. Since salt is a primary ingredient in the seasoning, you may need to use less in your pasta sauce recipe.

Another sauce where ranch dressing mix shines is anything with a buttermilk base. For example, you can swap heavy cream for buttermilk in some variation of a homemade Alfredo sauce. The tang of the buttermilk in the sauce complements the seasoning mix in a familiar way. If the thickeners in the mix make your Alfredo sauce too gloopy, add a splash of wine or chicken stock.

If you're making carbonara, add a packet of ranch mix to your eggs, pasta water, and Parmesan cheese. There's no cream or milk added to the sauce, yet the seasoning mix enhances the creaminess of the blended eggs and cheese. The flavors work particularly well with pancetta or bacon, in the same way bacon bits enhance a salad covered with ranch dressing.