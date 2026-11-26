Thanksgiving meal preparations can involve lot of running around for last-minute supplies. So it begs the question, can I snag a 2026 fall drink, like a hot pecan crunch latte, on Thanksgiving Day? The answer is yes, but you may want to arrive early — some stores and locations may have shorter hours than normal. One major exception are the Starbucks counters located inside Target stores, as Target has announced that all of its stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, thus the Starbucks will be as well.

According to the Starbucks website, most of its coffeehouses are open on Thanksgiving. However, the hours may vary due to a number of circumstances. The company notes that the bulk of its business on Turkey Day happens in the morning, so some locations may schedule reduced hours, depending on location, traffic, and other factors. Staffing availability or bad weather can also mandate unexpected closures. In this case, your best bet is to ask your local barista or check the Starbucks app or store locator on Thanksgiving Day for real-time, updated information.