Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving Day? 2026 Holiday Hours
Thanksgiving meal preparations can involve lot of running around for last-minute supplies. So it begs the question, can I snag a 2026 fall drink, like a hot pecan crunch latte, on Thanksgiving Day? The answer is yes, but you may want to arrive early — some stores and locations may have shorter hours than normal. One major exception are the Starbucks counters located inside Target stores, as Target has announced that all of its stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, thus the Starbucks will be as well.
According to the Starbucks website, most of its coffeehouses are open on Thanksgiving. However, the hours may vary due to a number of circumstances. The company notes that the bulk of its business on Turkey Day happens in the morning, so some locations may schedule reduced hours, depending on location, traffic, and other factors. Staffing availability or bad weather can also mandate unexpected closures. In this case, your best bet is to ask your local barista or check the Starbucks app or store locator on Thanksgiving Day for real-time, updated information.
Is Starbucks open on Black Friday?
Shoppers rejoice! There are no announced plans for altered hours or closures on Black Friday, if you don't mind the lines. There is one exception: Starbucks located inside facilities that are closed for the long Thanksgiving weekend (like schools or government buildings) will likely also be closed. But if your specific location does happen to be closed, there's almost certainly another store open nearby.
Factors that can impact Thanksgiving Day hours
Starbucks locations in the United States and Canada aren't franchised, save for one Starbucks once franchised by an NBA legend, so the company exerts quite a bit of control over individual freestanding store operating hours and staffing. However other locations — like the counters found inside hospitals or airports — are usually licensed or branded as "We Proudly Serve" locations to operate as a Starbucks. In these cases, hours may be shorter or the counter may be closed for Thanksgiving Day. At my local Safeway, the grocery store itself is operating regular hours on Thanksgiving, but the Starbucks counter will close at 3 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.