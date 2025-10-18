This NBA Legend Was The First (And Only) Person To Own A Starbucks Franchise

Even with a series of closures announced in 2025, Starbucks remains the largest coffee shop chain in the country without any competitors coming close (yes, not even Dunkin' despite the fact it offers better deals on specialty drinks than Starbucks). Though with over 15,000 stores in the United States alone, you'd think Starbucks would be well down the franchise route by now, with small business owners everywhere taking advantage of its popularity. The reality, however, is that Starbucks does not do franchising, with one exception: Magic Johnson. Yes, Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aside from his storied pro-basketball career spanning the late 1970s through the 1990s, Earvin "Magic" Johnson has built a reputation for entrepreneurship, and, at one point, that included a savvy investment into a series of Starbucks stores. But while many label Johnson as Starbucks' first and only franchisee, Starbucks has stated this was a partnership resulting in a new lineup of stores and makes no mention of it being a traditional franchise setup.

Here's how it happened. As per speeches made over the years by Johnson, he was with the Lakers in Seattle playing a game against the Supersonics when he found out then-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was in attendance. Johnson then introduced himself. After meeting with Schultz multiple times and introducing him to inner-city communities, Johnson convinced him that coffee shops in these areas would thrive. The stores wound up being a 50/50 partner split between Johnson and Starbucks, effectively making him the only person in the coffee shop's 54-year history with a Starbucks franchise.