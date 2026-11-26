Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving Day? 2026 Holiday Hours
For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a day off and a time to be with family, and Walmart agrees. The mega-chain is not open at all on Thanksgiving Day (November 26) 2026. As per the company's website, "Stores will be closed again on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year so our associates can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones."
Though it may seem counterintuitive that one of the largest discount grocery stores in the country isn't open for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping or to pick up meal bundles under $20, the company announced its holiday closure policy in a press release beginning in 2021 (the stores had previously closed Thanksgiving Day 2020 during the Pandemic). Each year since then, the chain has closed all United States locations, offering regular operating hours the day before for last-minute shoppers.
What are the hours Walmart is open on Black Friday?
Walmart is open on Black Friday (November 27) 2026, offering extended hours for those hardcore shoppers looking for great deals. For this year's largest brick-and-mortar shopping day, Walmart locations will open at 6 a.m., according to Yahoo Shopping, with closing hours dependent upon individual locations (Walmart Supercenters close at 11 p.m. as per their regular schedules). It is unclear whether the new Express Pickup option, currently available at 500 stores via the Walmart app, will be in place during Black Friday. Your best bet will be to ask at your local store's customer service before Thanksgiving. And if you end up grabbing something you realize later you don't need, if you're a Walmart+ member, you receive extra perks on returns.