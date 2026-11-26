For many Americans, Thanksgiving is a day off and a time to be with family, and Walmart agrees. The mega-chain is not open at all on Thanksgiving Day (November 26) 2026. As per the company's website, "Stores will be closed again on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year so our associates can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones."

Though it may seem counterintuitive that one of the largest discount grocery stores in the country isn't open for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping or to pick up meal bundles under $20, the company announced its holiday closure policy in a press release beginning in 2021 (the stores had previously closed Thanksgiving Day 2020 during the Pandemic). Each year since then, the chain has closed all United States locations, offering regular operating hours the day before for last-minute shoppers.