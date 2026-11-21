Though they are similar, ghee and clarified butter aren't the same thing. Ghee takes the process of making clarified butter to the next level. To make clarified butter, you heat the butter slowly to separate the milk solids and water from the butterfat. Ghee goes a bit farther by continuing the heating process until the remaining water evaporates and the milk solids brown before being strained out. This leaves ghee with a grainier yet firmer texture and a butterfat content of nearly 100%. With all the water evaporated and the milk solids removed, it's also virtually free of lactose, making it suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals.

When you substitute ghee for regular butter, it's helpful to remember that ghee is concentrated, so it's richer and more flavorful. To prepare scrambled eggs, you would need roughly 1 teaspoon of ghee for every three eggs. In other cooking applications, for 1 tablespoon of butter, use between 2 ½ teaspoons and 1 tablespoon of ghee. When using ghee to sauté, you can typically get away with a 1:1 substitution.

Besides flavor, one of ghee's other great advantages is its high smoke point of 465 degrees Fahrenheit versus butter's 302 degrees, which means ghee is great for high-heat cooking. So, you can easily stir-fry with ghee, or even sear meat with it, which wouldn't work with regular butter alone. Ghee also adds a nutty richness to baked goods, though you may need to be careful about how much ghee you use, depending on the recipe. Overall, it's very much a worthwhile ingredient to have around, even if you only scramble eggs in it.