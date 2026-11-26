Pot roast is one of many easy recipes you can just about pop onto the stove (or into the slow cooker) and forget about. This chuck roast and root vegetable dish is filling, warming, and endlessly customizable, which is good news if you've begun to tire of classic renditions of this meal. Beyond your standard salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, and oregano, there are quite a few seasoning blends you can use for a tasty result.

You may lean into more cuisine-specific blends, such as Greek seasoning, Italian seasoning, garam masala, dukkah, or Chinese five spice. If that's not quite your thing, you may add other seasonings or various flavoring packets to the mixture, such as lemon pepper, ranch, or French onion seasoning. Many blends nicely combine alongside classic pot roast seasonings for an added flavor boost, or you could toss them out completely and focus on your new choice seasoning. Regardless of the direction you take your pot roast, there are many ways to transform this dish into something distinctly delicious, including using a pressure cooker, the better, quicker way to make pot roast.