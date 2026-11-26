16 Seasoning Mixes That Will Effortlessly Upgrade Your Pot Roast
Pot roast is one of many easy recipes you can just about pop onto the stove (or into the slow cooker) and forget about. This chuck roast and root vegetable dish is filling, warming, and endlessly customizable, which is good news if you've begun to tire of classic renditions of this meal. Beyond your standard salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, and oregano, there are quite a few seasoning blends you can use for a tasty result.
You may lean into more cuisine-specific blends, such as Greek seasoning, Italian seasoning, garam masala, dukkah, or Chinese five spice. If that's not quite your thing, you may add other seasonings or various flavoring packets to the mixture, such as lemon pepper, ranch, or French onion seasoning. Many blends nicely combine alongside classic pot roast seasonings for an added flavor boost, or you could toss them out completely and focus on your new choice seasoning. Regardless of the direction you take your pot roast, there are many ways to transform this dish into something distinctly delicious, including using a pressure cooker, the better, quicker way to make pot roast.
Old Bay
Old Bay contains celery salt, paprika, black pepper, and cayenne for warming flavors and a kick of heat. If you can't find this blend at a store near you, it's also simple to make at home. Incorporate this with any standard pot roast recipe and opt for a tomato-based broth to really let the flavors play off one another. The richness of the meat settles in nicely with slight acidity from the tomato sauce base. You can add even more flavor nuance by incorporating ground chipotle, sweet paprika, and fresh herbs, such as rosemary and thyme, as garnish.
Jamaican jerk seasoning
For those partial to Jamaican food, give your next pot roast this seasoning twist. You can either blend the warming, Caribbean-inspired flavors together yourself, or grab a pre-mixed blend in advance. There are many varieties for you to test out, but at its core, this mixture includes allspice, cayenne pepper, dried thyme, black peppercorns, and cinnamon. Some varieties may also include scotch bonnet peppers, pimento berries, and mustard powder. Give this option a try for distinct heat and rich umami flavor.
Carne asada
Carne asada is a great seasoning option for those looking to infuse a bit of brightness into their pot roast. Since pot roast is famously known as quite a heavy, rich dinner option, the citrus bite of carne asada offers some reprieve. This seasoning generally contains a blend of chili powder, cumin, Mexican oregano, and dried ground lime zest. Elevate this dish further with fresh lime juice and other garnishes, such as jalapeño and cilantro. You may start with a carne asada marinade, and season the broth directly before turning on the slow cooker, letting all the flavors marry.
Garam masala
If you're a fan of Indian cuisine, incorporate the distinct taste of garam masala. It may sound complex if you've never tried it, but the cumin, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg beautifully complement a classic chuck roast (or curried chicken) and the root vegetables common in pot roast. Instead of serving over potatoes, consider spooning it over a bed of rice. Complete this dish with a side of mango chutney and lemon to further incorporate Indian-inspired flair.
Curry seasonings
Leaning into warming flavor, you could incorporate a number of Indian curry seasonings into your next pot roast (specific blends vary dependent on region). You may also choose a different curry altogether, such as Thai green or red curry, Indonesian curry, or even Jamaican curry powder. Regardless of what blend you use, it diversifies the flavors in your next pot roast. Additionally, most curries are built on aromatics that nicely complement various protein options. Whether you use beef or try an alternative, such as duck, lamb, or chicken, you have options. Try serving over a bed of potatoes or rice.
Chinese five spice
If you're looking for an earthy, lightly peppery upgrade to pot roast, look no further than Chinese five spice. This ancient blend of spices contains cinnamon, star anise, fennel seeds, Sichuan pepper, and cloves for a slightly spicy, astringent twist on pot roast. This dish also benefits from garlic and some brown sugar to create a savory, sweet balance. Further combine with ginger, roughly chopped scallions, and shaoxing wine for complementary flavors.
Lemon pepper
Lemon pepper is a vibrant, tangy seasoning you can use to elevate pot roast. While you can get it pre-mixed at the grocery store, it's also simply blitzed up in a spice grinder or food processor. All you need is salt, black pepper, dried lemon peel, garlic, and onion. This seasoning also seamlessly melds with other herb blends if you want added flavor that doesn't contradict the distinct lemon taste. Many recipes merely call for a few teaspoons, but you can add more to taste for bigger zesty flavor.
Taco seasoning
If you're looking for a Mexican-inspired recipe that leans Tex-Mex, introduce taco seasoning, but skip the packet at the store and build your own blend. Most taco seasonings include ingredients such as cumin, garlic, onion, salt, pepper, red chili flakes, and paprika. Depending on the mixture you use, it could lean mild to spicy. Consider adding lesser-used ingredients in pot roast, such as green or red bell pepper and diced tomatoes with chiles, and serve over rice and with tortillas — don't forget fresh lime wedges and avocado on the side.
Cajun seasoning
While you can buy Cajun seasoning at the grocery store, it's comprised of simple ingredients you likely already have in your own collection. This blend leans quite spicy and includes ingredients such as cayenne, paprika, garlic and onion powder, and white and black pepper. Unlike other pot roast recipes, which usually contain potatoes and carrots, this seasoning also complements ingredients such as tomatoes and mushrooms. Try customizing further with add-ins such as Tabasco, and the smoky influence of Worcestershire sauce. Top with fresh chopped herbs, such as parsley, and green onion for a bit of freshness.
Creole seasoning
For those who lean toward spice but want a little more earthen flavor, give Creole seasoning a try. This blend typically contains ground pepper, thyme, basil, and oregano, but you can also expect garlic, onion, paprika, and cayenne. When combined in a pot roast, it emulates a boeuf daube or Creole daube. Either add the mixture to your base liquids, or rub it onto the chuck roast. This seasoning combination can be cooked down with beef broth, as well as tomato for balancing acidity. Serve with buttery mashed potatoes or overtop halved new potatoes.
Dukkah
Dukkah is a traditional Egyptian mixture of spices that makes for delicious seasoning across meat and vegetable dishes. This nutty blend is often comprised of sesame seeds, fennel seeds, cumin, and other ingredients, such as coriander. Some variation of nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or otherwise, are also often included. When considering what protein to use with this blend, you can go with a classic chuck roast or chicken; coat the exterior for a new upgrade to this slow-cooked meal. Adjust texture by mashing the root vegetables a bit and further blending with the rest of the liquid ingredients.
Ranch seasoning
Ranch is one of three seasoning packets you need for a flavor-packed pot roast, alongside Italian and brown gravy. This pot roast variation is usually referred to as a Mississippi pot roast. Ranch comes together with other bold flavors to pack a tangy, creamy punch alongside root vegetables and the protein of your choice. You can balance the slightly zesty flavor profile by incorporating the heat kick from pepperoncini peppers. Either rub this seasoning onto the chuck roast, or pour into the base liquids before flicking on the slow cooker.
Italian seasoning
If you're looking for further inspiration, try adding Italian seasoning to your next pot roast. This mixture generally contains parsley, basil, thyme, marjoram, oregano, and rosemary. It's worth noting that Italian seasoning is not the same as standard mixed herbs (mixed herbs are more general). Another option is Italian salad dressing mix, which speeds up the process while ensuring your dish finishes with similar amounts of punchy flavor.
Greek seasoning
You can buy Greek seasoning pre-mixed, or make it at home with spices you already own. This blend contains Greek oregano, parsley, thyme, basil, and the balancing, warming flavors of cinnamon and cumin. While you can incorporate this blend into a standard pot roast, you may lean toward a more traditional Greek variation. A Greek tomato base boasts bright, acidic flavor, which is distinct to the gravy pot roasts you may be used to. It uses shallots instead of onion, and is often plated with feta cheese chunks. Serve with extra virgin olive oil drizzled overtop to lean into the Greek influence.
Herbes de Provence
Herbes de Provence is often used in French and Mediterranean cuisine, and is perfect for your next pot roast. This blend contains similar components to the aforementioned Italian mix, but with a few extras that might not be in your home collection. A standard blend contains dried rosemary, summer savory (think a slightly spicy thyme), and bay leaf. This seasoning brings slightly earthen, aromatic flavors to this dish. This seasoning also suits the addition of tomatoes, and can be reduced down with red wine for extra depth of flavor.
French onion soup mix
For those partial to caramelized onion, French onion soup mix is the key to an unforgettable pot roast. The slightly sweet, umami flavor of this seasoning mix is why pot roast is 10 times better with a French onion finish. Gruyère cheese lovers in particular should give this a try because this pot roast variation is delicious when topped with cheese after baking. When plating, serve on a bed of herby garlic mashed potatoes to balance the wave of onion flavor.