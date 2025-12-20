For Flavor-Packed Beef Pot Roast, All You Need Is 3 Seasoning Packets

A long and slowly cooked pot roast is one of the ultimate comfort foods. It's perfect for a cold, winter evening, sitting by the fire, with a glass of a nice cabernet in hand. But while a delicious pot roast usually takes time to cook, it's actually quite simple to make. All you really need is the beef itself — preferably a boneless rump (the best cut of beef for pot roast according to Julia Child) or chuck roast — as well as just a few other ingredients.

For just a simple but flavorful pot roast, those few other ingredients come down to beef broth and three seasoning packets — ranch, Italian, and dry brown gravy. That's truly it. You simply whisk the seasoning packets into the broth and pour it over the roast as it sits in a slow cooker. Let it cook for about eight hours on low or four to five hours on high. It's really that easy. You might also consider mixing up the flavors with beefy onion or herb and garlic seasoning packets.

Now, if that seems a little too basic, we get it. What about all those delicious vegetables, herbs, and other ingredients that typically are included in a pot roast? Well, you can still add them in while keeping things simple with the seasoning packets.