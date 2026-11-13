3 Canned Ingredients And A Seasoning Packet Make A Simple, Under-$10 Chili Meal Kit You'll Always Have On Hand

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One of the best skills in the kitchen is flexibility. For example, you may have an incredible signature chili recipe, but it takes time and specific ingredients to come together. In a pinch, you can improvise by adding canned beans for a heartier chili. Or you can do the whole thing from cans. By keeping three canned ingredients in your pantry — meat, chili beans, and diced tomatoes — along with your favorite seasoning packet, you can whip up a decent pot of chili in under 20 minutes with no prep or frying. If you're intentional when shopping, you can cook an entire pot for four to six people for under $10.

This isn't meant to be an everyday recipe (after all, there are plenty of complete canned chilis on the market). But for days when time or fresh ingredients are in short supply, or the weather has you housebound, this is a good hack. Essentially, the primary ingredients are packaged separately and have long shelf lives. This allows you to use individual ingredients as needed or together in concert to quickly create or upgrade your chili.

You can use any canned diced tomatoes, but Rotel Original with green chiles is packed with flavor, costs a dollar or two, and adds a spicy kick to chili. Chili beans are distinct from regular canned beans, because they already come in a seasoned tomato sauce. And you have options — like black, red, or pinto beans — at a buck or two per can, especially if you buy in bulk. For spice, seasoning mixes offer a balanced blend of herbs and spices and a variety of heat levels, and cost less than $2 per packet.