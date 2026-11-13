3 Canned Ingredients And A Seasoning Packet Make A Simple, Under-$10 Chili Meal Kit You'll Always Have On Hand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the best skills in the kitchen is flexibility. For example, you may have an incredible signature chili recipe, but it takes time and specific ingredients to come together. In a pinch, you can improvise by adding canned beans for a heartier chili. Or you can do the whole thing from cans. By keeping three canned ingredients in your pantry — meat, chili beans, and diced tomatoes — along with your favorite seasoning packet, you can whip up a decent pot of chili in under 20 minutes with no prep or frying. If you're intentional when shopping, you can cook an entire pot for four to six people for under $10.
This isn't meant to be an everyday recipe (after all, there are plenty of complete canned chilis on the market). But for days when time or fresh ingredients are in short supply, or the weather has you housebound, this is a good hack. Essentially, the primary ingredients are packaged separately and have long shelf lives. This allows you to use individual ingredients as needed or together in concert to quickly create or upgrade your chili.
You can use any canned diced tomatoes, but Rotel Original with green chiles is packed with flavor, costs a dollar or two, and adds a spicy kick to chili. Chili beans are distinct from regular canned beans, because they already come in a seasoned tomato sauce. And you have options — like black, red, or pinto beans — at a buck or two per can, especially if you buy in bulk. For spice, seasoning mixes offer a balanced blend of herbs and spices and a variety of heat levels, and cost less than $2 per packet.
Canned beef is the anchor in this chili hack
While adding canned beans or tomatoes to chili is fairly common, it seems canned cooked beef is a less familiar trick. The beauty is, we're not talking Spam or corned beef: This is straight-up cooked meat in a can and little else. Walmart's Great Value Roast Beef in the 12-ounce can, for example, contains beef and beef broth, and costs a little over $4. While the label says there are three servings (counting the broth), reviewers note there appears to be closer to one or two servings of the roast beef itself. If you want more meat — and are willing to spend about $20 on a 28-ounce can — Keystone ground beef consists of beef and salt, has a 5-year shelf life, and many shoppers actually enjoy the product. The brand also has a version that's closer to shredded or roast beef.
Creating your canned ingredient chili is easy: Combine all three cans and as much of the seasoning packet as you like in a pot, then heat through, stirring occasionally. Honestly, it's pretty good on its own. But the possibilities for enhancing your makeshift dish are endless. Head back to the pantry or fridge for cans and jars of diced jalapeños, sliced olives, or mushrooms. In place of the seasoning packet, use your favorite spice blend, or add several dashes of hot sauce. Secret chili ingredients, like a half-cup of leftover coffee, will greatly enhance the flavor. Add tomato sauce or cook a can of tomato paste until it turns dark, mixing in water or beef broth to supplement the sauce from the chili beans. You can even include fresh ingredients, such as sauteed onion and bell pepper, or additional meat if the can isn't enough.