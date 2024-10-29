The Ultimate Canned Ingredient That Adds A Spicy Kick To Chili

Chili is a classic comfort food that comes together with ease. You can let it simmer on a stove top all day, or toss everything into the slow cooker for an easy set-it-and-forget dish. Plus, when it comes to add-ons, just about anything goes. Tomatoes and beef are two common ingredients, and if you're looking for a way to add a little spicy kick to your dish, you can't go wrong with canned tomatoes.

Canned tomatoes come in a variety of forms, but for chili, you'll likely want diced tomatoes that are fire-roasted and mixed with green chilies, such as the Rotel variety. That addition of green chilies is what gives that mildly spicy flavor, so make sure to look at the can's label and purchase the right ones. The brand also makes a version using habaneros for even more spice. Plus, using spicy canned tomatoes also means you're getting two ingredients in one, so it helps you avoid spending more money than necessary on ingredients — and canned tomatoes are much less work than making chili with fresh ones.