The Ultimate Canned Ingredient That Adds A Spicy Kick To Chili
Chili is a classic comfort food that comes together with ease. You can let it simmer on a stove top all day, or toss everything into the slow cooker for an easy set-it-and-forget dish. Plus, when it comes to add-ons, just about anything goes. Tomatoes and beef are two common ingredients, and if you're looking for a way to add a little spicy kick to your dish, you can't go wrong with canned tomatoes.
Canned tomatoes come in a variety of forms, but for chili, you'll likely want diced tomatoes that are fire-roasted and mixed with green chilies, such as the Rotel variety. That addition of green chilies is what gives that mildly spicy flavor, so make sure to look at the can's label and purchase the right ones. The brand also makes a version using habaneros for even more spice. Plus, using spicy canned tomatoes also means you're getting two ingredients in one, so it helps you avoid spending more money than necessary on ingredients — and canned tomatoes are much less work than making chili with fresh ones.
How to properly spice up your chili
The amount of spice in chili is a personal decision, so if you're making it for a crowd, the original version of Rotel tomatoes with green chilies is a great way to go. It adds just enough heat for those with a low spice tolerance to be satisfied. Then, if other dinner guests want to amp up the spice even more, you can create a toppings bar with add-ons that allow them to indulge in spicier flavors as desired.
For additional spicy toppings, you can go bolder than green chilies with the addition of sliced jalapeños or even some chopped chipotles in adobo sauce if guests want a smoky, spicy flavor. Balance it out with the option for guests to add a spoonful of sour cream to help offset the spice, too. Seasonings like cayenne pepper and chipotle chili powder are also great ways to adjust the heat level for each individual bowl, but those tomatoes in green chilies create the perfect baseline for a little kick.