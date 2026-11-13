Not Mashed Potatoes, Not Rice — Serve Your Pot Roast Over This Hearty, Quick-Cooking Grain Instead

Pot roast with mashed potatoes? Old news. Pot roast with rice? Been done. Pot roast with baked potatoes? We're getting somewhere. Still, we have to dig deeper to find a new carb to pair with this beefy dinnertime classic. And so we have grits. That creamy Southern staple might be just the thing to give your roast a fresh spin. The hominy-based porridge is most often found on the breakfast table, but it's also been known to make an appearance at suppertime. Shrimp and grits, for example, is a classic, and crawfish and grits might be even better. Plus, many Southerners do swear by the grits and pot roast combo (myself included).

So why does this duo work? Simple. Grits are thick, ideally buttery, and easy to whip up, taking only five minutes to prepare if they're labeled quick or instant, or 15 minutes for the regular kind. When a savory roast and its rich sauce are served over top, each element comes together to form a sumptuous bite. The mild, dynamic flavor of your grits provides the perfect blank canvas for your roast, amplifying those beefy flavors and giving the dish even more comforting, cozy flavor. The best part of this combo, though, is that it's incredibly easy to execute. Simply make a batch of grits with broth, a bit of salt, and butter, then ladle your roast and its sauce on top. And there you have it, a hug in a bowl, and one fine meal to boot.