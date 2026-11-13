Boomers' Most Beloved Burger Chain In 2026 Isn't Culver's, McDonald's, Or Burger King

Despite some economic woes in recent years, Americans love fast food. And among those Americans, a demographic that regularly enjoys something quick and easy from a chain includes the boomer generation. According to YouGov, 76% of boomers spend up to $100 per month on fast food — the most dollars spent among any generation.

Boomers have their favorites too. In terms of casual dining, this group loves Olive Garden. And, based on another study from YouGov, they do love Wendy's as well. The burger chain has a 74% popularity rating — which YouGov defines as "percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a dining brand" — and that's tops for burger chains in this age group. Wendy's was a boomer favorite by quite a solid margin as well, besting Burger King (65%), McDonald's (52%), and Five Guys (52%).

In the ranking of overall dining brands' popularity, Wendy's scored well too. The burger chain ranked third behind Baskin Robbins and Dairy Queen. While DQ does sell burgers, for the sake of this rating we didn't classify it as a "burger chain," per se, as it's best known for soft serve ice cream and desserts. Other non burger chains scored well for boomers, too, including Arby's (65%), KFC (64%), Chick-fil-A (63%), and Popeyes (60%).