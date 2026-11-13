Boomers' Most Beloved Burger Chain In 2026 Isn't Culver's, McDonald's, Or Burger King
Despite some economic woes in recent years, Americans love fast food. And among those Americans, a demographic that regularly enjoys something quick and easy from a chain includes the boomer generation. According to YouGov, 76% of boomers spend up to $100 per month on fast food — the most dollars spent among any generation.
Boomers have their favorites too. In terms of casual dining, this group loves Olive Garden. And, based on another study from YouGov, they do love Wendy's as well. The burger chain has a 74% popularity rating — which YouGov defines as "percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a dining brand" — and that's tops for burger chains in this age group. Wendy's was a boomer favorite by quite a solid margin as well, besting Burger King (65%), McDonald's (52%), and Five Guys (52%).
In the ranking of overall dining brands' popularity, Wendy's scored well too. The burger chain ranked third behind Baskin Robbins and Dairy Queen. While DQ does sell burgers, for the sake of this rating we didn't classify it as a "burger chain," per se, as it's best known for soft serve ice cream and desserts. Other non burger chains scored well for boomers, too, including Arby's (65%), KFC (64%), Chick-fil-A (63%), and Popeyes (60%).
Why do boomers love Wendy's?
Gen X also ranked Wendy's as its top burger chain with 67% popularity, which came in ninth overall. Millennials, however, thought much less of Wendy's with a 61% popularity score — enough for 25th overall. This generation much preferred Five Guys, In-N-Out, and McDonald's. Also, of note, Wendy's fared similar in popularity between men and women. The chain had a 66% popularity rating among men (No. 15 overall) and a 68% rating among women (No. 9 overall).
With all that information, the natural question here is: What makes Wendy's so appealing to the boomer generation? While YouGov doesn't necessarily attempt to explain why boomers might love Wendy's, we wonder if it just might be the nostalgia hit. They grew up with those classic Dave Thomas commercials, back when Wendy's was a much more inviting restaurant for dine-in traffic (remember those sun rooms?). The chain has also maintained many of the same popular menu items over the years that set it apart from other fast food spots — like the chili, baked potato, and the classic Frosty.
Though Wendy's has seen better years from a financial perspective. The chain is currently struggling with the cost of beef prices and has been forced to close many locations due to bankruptcy. But, at least in terms of popularity, boomers haven't seemed to care much. Here's hoping the chain can recover, turn back the clock, and bring some of the same brand loyalty to other age groups that it has developed with the boomer generation.