Keep A Jar Of This On Hand To Effortlessly Upgrade Almost Any Canned Soup

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Popping a can of soup open is one of the easiest ways to get dinner on the table, but just because it's practical doesn't necessarily mean it's palatable. While adding a handful of crunchy croutons, salty shredded cheese, or freshly chopped herbs may help, whirling in a few tablespoons of jarred sofrito definitely makes a world of difference. A seasoned base made from lightly sauteed vegetables and aromatics, the savory blend is a pantry staple that can effortlessly upgrade almost any canned soup.

Sofrito starts with finely chopped or pulsed onion and garlic slowly cooked in oil or pork fat until translucent and softly yielding. Originating in medieval Catalonia, Caribbean and Latin American cooks eventually began adding tomatoes and peppers to the mix. Today's recipes vary by region and brand. Depending on the variety you choose, a jar of sofrito can add an herbaceous flavor, vegetal sweetness, or a more savory quality to all kinds of canned soups.

It's especially delicious in chicken noodle or other mild brothy soups in need of more depth, and it adds a slightly piquant zing to basic tomato soup. Sofrito is life support in a jar if you accidentally picked up a no- or low-sodium can of your favorite chili or meaty stew, and its pungent qualities are equally good at balancing out the sweetness of a butternut squash soup or masking the slightly tinny aftertaste of canned minestrone. However, common sofrito herbs and spices, such as peppery culantro, smoky paprika, and earthy oregano, stand out in a creamy potato or Thai coconut soup for all the wrong reasons.