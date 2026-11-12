The Spicy Trader Joe's Pasta Sauce So Good, It Belongs In The Pan With Your Eggs

The next time you visit Trader Joe's, make sure to keep an eye out for a spicy pasta sauce that's so good you'll want to serve it with breakfast. The grocer's Calabrian chili spicy pasta sauce, which costs $4.99 for a jar just over 18 ounces, is well loved for its versatility and flavor. The sauce is made with crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, onion, canola oil, sugar, Calabrian chili paste, amongst other texture- and flavor-enhancing ingredients like olive oil and white vinegar. If you're looking for a way to make breakfast more interesting, this blend of ingredients is sure to embolden your morning eggs.

After all, eggs in tomato sauce are commonly enjoyed across cuisines. Whether preparing Italian eggs in purgatory in a skillet or North African and Middle Eastern shakshuka, both dishes make for a delicious start to the day. Tomato sauce is typically prepared on the stovetop first. Raw eggs are then dropped in overtop to cook in the sauce. TJ's Calabrian chili tomato sauce can serve as a shortcut to create a spicy, elevated version. You might even consider trying one of these 10 ways to upgrade your shakshuka when you make it with this spicy pasta sauce, like adding meat or beans.

Other breakfast dishes with tomato sauce might call for it to be heated while eggs are scrambled separately. Once finished and plated, you can spoon the TJ's sauce overtop to enjoy a tomato-smothered scramble. Combine this with herbs that take eggs from drab to delicious for a standalone dish, like chives or basil. Or, you might combine both at once, allowing the spicy tomato sauce to cook amongst any added oil and spices with the whisked eggs, resulting in a flavorful scramble from the start.