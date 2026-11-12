How KFC's Sister Chain Gives In-N-Out Some Serious Burger Competition

California has a long burger history as the state that birthed McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Carl's Jr., and the iconic In-N-Out. Another member of that list that keeps growing in popularity is the Habit Burger & Grill. It began in 1969 as a small stand in Goleta, just outside Santa Barbara, but to the dismay of some fans, it became a part of Yum! Brands in 2020, which also owns fried-chicken legend KFC as well as Taco Bell. While Habit Burger & Grill — colloquially known as "the Habit" — was for years considered an alternative to In-N-Out when its drive-thru line was too long, it's become a true rival. Both chains represent California culture and take pride in food quality, but each company takes a different approach to burgers, and there's some disagreement about which is best.

Back in 2014, Consumer Reports named Habit Burger & Grill "America's best burger chain," and in 2025, Yelp ruled In-N-Out's Double-Double "America's best fast-food burger." But it's USA Today that's been fueling this latest burger battle with its "10Best" burger list, which this year awarded the Habit's Double Charburger the top spot for the third straight year (via USA Today). Meanwhile, In-N-Out's signature burger has fluctuated during that period, going from No. 2 in 2024 to No. 4 in 2025, and bouncing back to No. 2 this year (via USA Today). The Habit's marketing team was quick to revel in the results of this list, leasing a billboard in 2024 across from a popular In-N-Out location in Los Angeles that simply read, "Congrats on #2, In-N-Out" (via the Los Angeles Times). One year later, Habit updated the billboard with a red "X" over the "#2" and a spray-painted "#4" above it.