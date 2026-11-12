How KFC's Sister Chain Gives In-N-Out Some Serious Burger Competition
California has a long burger history as the state that birthed McDonald's, Jack in the Box, Carl's Jr., and the iconic In-N-Out. Another member of that list that keeps growing in popularity is the Habit Burger & Grill. It began in 1969 as a small stand in Goleta, just outside Santa Barbara, but to the dismay of some fans, it became a part of Yum! Brands in 2020, which also owns fried-chicken legend KFC as well as Taco Bell. While Habit Burger & Grill — colloquially known as "the Habit" — was for years considered an alternative to In-N-Out when its drive-thru line was too long, it's become a true rival. Both chains represent California culture and take pride in food quality, but each company takes a different approach to burgers, and there's some disagreement about which is best.
Back in 2014, Consumer Reports named Habit Burger & Grill "America's best burger chain," and in 2025, Yelp ruled In-N-Out's Double-Double "America's best fast-food burger." But it's USA Today that's been fueling this latest burger battle with its "10Best" burger list, which this year awarded the Habit's Double Charburger the top spot for the third straight year (via USA Today). Meanwhile, In-N-Out's signature burger has fluctuated during that period, going from No. 2 in 2024 to No. 4 in 2025, and bouncing back to No. 2 this year (via USA Today). The Habit's marketing team was quick to revel in the results of this list, leasing a billboard in 2024 across from a popular In-N-Out location in Los Angeles that simply read, "Congrats on #2, In-N-Out" (via the Los Angeles Times). One year later, Habit updated the billboard with a red "X" over the "#2" and a spray-painted "#4" above it.
What sets the two fast food chains' burgers apart
When you set one burger against another, the logical place to start is with the burger patty. In-N-Out's patties are cooked on large flat-top griddles for even cooking with seared outsides. Contrast this method with the Habit, which grills its patties directly over fire to get a smoky taste and backyard-cooked feel. And even though much of the Habit's signature flavor comes from the chargrilled patties, the differences don't stop there, as the expansive menu and ingredient options at the Habit are in direct opposition to the simplicity of the In-N-Out menu.
At In-N-Out, you can get burgers, fries, drinks, and shakes. The chain's not-so-secret menu shows just how much you can do with that small offering, but it remains a minimal lineup. When USA Today awarded Habit "best fast casual restaurant" in 2025, it did so because of the variety of options, even calling out the company's tempura green beans as the "best fast-food side dish" (via the Los Angeles Times). Sure, you can get onions six different ways at In-N-Out but you don't have the option to add bacon or avocado to your Double-Double, ingredients that scream "California burger taste."
For years, many burger joints have tried to compete with the dogmatic following of In-N-Out and fallen short. However, this Santa Barbara spot combined flame-grilled patties with a variety of fresh ingredients, and quietly grew its following over decades. Now, the Habit is no longer in the shadow of its sister chains, boasting close to 400 locations in 15 states plus international locations.