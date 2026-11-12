Not Chicken N' Dumplins Or Country-Fried Steak: Cracker Barrel's Most Underrated Item Is A Twist On A Southern Classic

If you're familiar with Cracker Barrel, you probably have a pretty good idea of what's on the menu at this Southern-based comfort food chain. The most popular items, according to Cracker Barrel, are the pancakes, its famous chicken n' dumplins', country fried steak, fried chicken, and many of its breakfast sampler platters. No real surprises there; these are many of the same items that get ordered at similar chains.

There are also some under-the-radar menu items still worth ordering. These dishes might not be the first that come to mind, but they deliver on flavor just like the most popular orders. Topping that list, in our opinion, is Cracker Barrel's grilled catfish. Typically, you find fried catfish on many Southern menus — and Cracker Barrel does offer a version of this classic, including its widely loved Friday Night Fish Fry. But, if you're looking for something a little lighter, and just as tasty, the restaurant chain's grilled catfish is definitely worth a try.

A Tripadvisor reviewer "can't say good enough [things]" and called them the "best spicy grilled catfish fillets!" One Facebook user complimented the grilled catfish and called it "unbelievable." A Reddit user, who says they're a cook at Cracker Barrel, points out that grilled items are always made fresh to order, not microwaved or hot boxed, which might explain why customers love this dish so much. Another former worker on Reddit says "the grilled catfish is the best thing on the menu."