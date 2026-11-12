Not Chicken N' Dumplins Or Country-Fried Steak: Cracker Barrel's Most Underrated Item Is A Twist On A Southern Classic
If you're familiar with Cracker Barrel, you probably have a pretty good idea of what's on the menu at this Southern-based comfort food chain. The most popular items, according to Cracker Barrel, are the pancakes, its famous chicken n' dumplins', country fried steak, fried chicken, and many of its breakfast sampler platters. No real surprises there; these are many of the same items that get ordered at similar chains.
There are also some under-the-radar menu items still worth ordering. These dishes might not be the first that come to mind, but they deliver on flavor just like the most popular orders. Topping that list, in our opinion, is Cracker Barrel's grilled catfish. Typically, you find fried catfish on many Southern menus — and Cracker Barrel does offer a version of this classic, including its widely loved Friday Night Fish Fry. But, if you're looking for something a little lighter, and just as tasty, the restaurant chain's grilled catfish is definitely worth a try.
A Tripadvisor reviewer "can't say good enough [things]" and called them the "best spicy grilled catfish fillets!" One Facebook user complimented the grilled catfish and called it "unbelievable." A Reddit user, who says they're a cook at Cracker Barrel, points out that grilled items are always made fresh to order, not microwaved or hot boxed, which might explain why customers love this dish so much. Another former worker on Reddit says "the grilled catfish is the best thing on the menu."
Don't overlook Cracker Barrel's flavorful, spicy grilled catfish
You won't hear any complaints from us about Cracker Barrel's grilled catfish. The fried catfish is just as delicious, but the grilled option doesn't leave you as full and brings just as much, if not more, flavor with the blackened seasoning. With Cracker Barrel having so many sides, the grilled catfish is also a great choice when you would rather get a little more decadent with said sides, such as the mashed potatoes and gravy, hash brown casserole, or mac and cheese.
Breaking it down a little more: The grilled catfish plate at Cracker Barrel comes with two sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins for $16.49 (the same price as the fried dish). The grilled option is much lighter, however, coming in at 260 calories versus 810 for the fried catfish. You have plenty of standard sides to choose from — carrots, corn, steak fries, fried okra, mashed potatoes and gravy, and hash brown casserole, to name a few — or you can pay an extra $2.39 for upgraded sides such as a loaded baked potato, broccoli cheese casserole, onion petals, bacon mac and cheese, and two buttermilk pancakes.
Cracker Barrel doesn't leave you short on options. The comfort food restaurant chain has plenty of classic, favorite menu items, but don't ignore some of the often overlooked dishes — including the grilled catfish. You just might find a new favorite order next time you visit Cracker Barrel.