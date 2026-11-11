With A Scoop Of This Pantry Item, Scrambled Eggs Are Fluffy, Velvety, And Diner-Worthy
Protein-packed and easy to make, scrambled eggs are a tried-and-true breakfast that many of us turn to when we're looking for something tasty and filling before we head out for the day. There are a ton of tips out there for making perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, but today, we're going to take a look at a tip that calls for a pantry item you might be hearing about for the first time — potato starch (it's a little different from cornstarch). Adding a bit of potato starch to your scrambled egg mix can help you get the same fluffy, velvety result you'd expect from your favorite diner.
Adding starch (in the form of a slurry) helps stop proteins in the eggs from bonding too tightly, which helps trap moisture within the scramble. While some recipes for super-velvety scrambled eggs recommend using cornstarch, potato starch begins to thicken at a slightly lower temperature than cornstarch, which means it can help keep your eggs moist while still allowing them to cook thoroughly (even if you're cooking them quickly at a high temperature). You won't need to add much potato starch — about half a teaspoon is plenty for three eggs. Mix it up with a bit of water to make a slurry, add it to your eggs, and you're good to pour them into the pan and watch them cook up to velvety perfection. Let's take a look at some things you'll want to know before you pick up a container of potato starch and start cooking.
Tips and tricks for creating perfect scrambled eggs with potato starch
Ready to give potato starch-infused eggs a go? As we mentioned, creating a slurry is key, as you don't want to end up with lumps of powder in your eggs. To make a potato starch slurry, combine ½ teaspoon of potato starch with ½ teaspoon of cold water, stirring until smooth and free of lumps before whisking the mixture into your eggs. Pour them into a hot pan with some butter or oil and your eggs will cook super quickly — potentially in less than 30 seconds. Keep them on the heat until they start to solidify, then remove them from the heat as they continue to firm up.
You can use these eggs just as you would traditional scrambled eggs — they're great in a breakfast sandwich or served alongside French toast. That said, they're so good that they can certainly take on a starring role on your plate. Try garnishing them with some pico de gallo for a fresh Mexican twist, or add a little bit of spice with a spoonful of chili oil. No matter how you top them off, you'll want to be sure to keep potato starch in your pantry for velvety, diner-style eggs that you can whip up in no time flat.