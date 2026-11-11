With A Scoop Of This Pantry Item, Scrambled Eggs Are Fluffy, Velvety, And Diner-Worthy

Protein-packed and easy to make, scrambled eggs are a tried-and-true breakfast that many of us turn to when we're looking for something tasty and filling before we head out for the day. There are a ton of tips out there for making perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs, but today, we're going to take a look at a tip that calls for a pantry item you might be hearing about for the first time — potato starch (it's a little different from cornstarch). Adding a bit of potato starch to your scrambled egg mix can help you get the same fluffy, velvety result you'd expect from your favorite diner.

Adding starch (in the form of a slurry) helps stop proteins in the eggs from bonding too tightly, which helps trap moisture within the scramble. While some recipes for super-velvety scrambled eggs recommend using cornstarch, potato starch begins to thicken at a slightly lower temperature than cornstarch, which means it can help keep your eggs moist while still allowing them to cook thoroughly (even if you're cooking them quickly at a high temperature). You won't need to add much potato starch — about half a teaspoon is plenty for three eggs. Mix it up with a bit of water to make a slurry, add it to your eggs, and you're good to pour them into the pan and watch them cook up to velvety perfection. Let's take a look at some things you'll want to know before you pick up a container of potato starch and start cooking.