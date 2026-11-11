Basic Chicken And Rice Soup Gets A Flavor Overhaul With 2 Simple Ingredients

Chicken and rice soup is a staple comfort dish, particularly warming in the winter months. This combination is also easily elevated with the incorporation of vegetables like carrots, onion, garlic, and celery. You may have heard of using lemon to transform your chicken noodle soup, but there's another type of citrus that you might want to try instead. For a whole new flavor profile, try adding a hefty squeeze of fresh lime along with some cilantro.

Common across Mexican and Southeast Asian cuisines, you've probably already enjoyed this duo in a different dish. It only makes sense to give it a try with your next chicken and rice soup. The lime juice will nicely enliven this otherwise neutral meal with its tangy zest, while the cilantro adds its grassy, herbaceous notes. Additionally, lime and cilantro are chock-full of potential health benefits that may help this combination naturally boost your immunity as well as manage blood sugar.

For those who live in or are from the United Kingdom, you may be wondering about the difference between cilantro and coriander. It turns out they're both derived from the same plant and are equally tasty in this limey combination. Not only is this duo great with homemade soups, it can also brighten canned or boxed alternatives. This dish is malleable and easily adjusted to your personal liking. Simply upgrade with ingredients you may have on hand.