When you compare American barbecue styles, you will notice a large variety of unique sauces. Regional interpretation has allowed numerous barbecue sauce styles in the U.S. to flourish, hailing from locales like Kansas City, St. Louis, North and South Carolina, and beyond. In Alabama, the hands-down standard choice is white barbecue sauce. If you're looking for a store-bought version of Alabama white sauce, try the brand we ranked as the top contender among the best white barbecue sauces: Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce.

There's some variation among store-bought white barbecue sauces, many of which are described in our review, which compared the sauces' consistency, balance of flavors, and versatility. Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce hits the right notes — it has a thin-yet-velvety consistency and tastes tangy, with mild citrus acidity and a hint of sweetness. Among the other brands of Alabama white sauce in our review, Duce's Wild Alabama White Gold Barbecue Sauce was less flavorful, mildly sweet, and thinner, which can affect how well it sticks to your food. White barbecue sauces can also be spicier, and one brand actually tasted artificial, with a plastic-like overtone.

Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce's flavors are authentic, true to the brand's status as a classic Alabama white sauce. It has an established history, created in 1925 by the original owner of the barbecue joint, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q. The sauce has continued to be a pillar of its menu and a popular choice for Alabama locals today.