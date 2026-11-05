The Hands-Down Best Bottled White BBQ Sauce You Can Buy In 2026
When you compare American barbecue styles, you will notice a large variety of unique sauces. Regional interpretation has allowed numerous barbecue sauce styles in the U.S. to flourish, hailing from locales like Kansas City, St. Louis, North and South Carolina, and beyond. In Alabama, the hands-down standard choice is white barbecue sauce. If you're looking for a store-bought version of Alabama white sauce, try the brand we ranked as the top contender among the best white barbecue sauces: Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce.
There's some variation among store-bought white barbecue sauces, many of which are described in our review, which compared the sauces' consistency, balance of flavors, and versatility. Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce hits the right notes — it has a thin-yet-velvety consistency and tastes tangy, with mild citrus acidity and a hint of sweetness. Among the other brands of Alabama white sauce in our review, Duce's Wild Alabama White Gold Barbecue Sauce was less flavorful, mildly sweet, and thinner, which can affect how well it sticks to your food. White barbecue sauces can also be spicier, and one brand actually tasted artificial, with a plastic-like overtone.
Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce's flavors are authentic, true to the brand's status as a classic Alabama white sauce. It has an established history, created in 1925 by the original owner of the barbecue joint, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q. The sauce has continued to be a pillar of its menu and a popular choice for Alabama locals today.
What makes Alabama white sauce special
The biggest difference between Alabama white sauce and other barbecue sauces is its color, which differentiates it from standard tomato-based sauces. If you're wondering what makes Alabama sauce white compared to some of the other barbecue sauce colors – which include red, green, and even purple — it's the mayonnaise. Mayonnaise makes Alabama white sauce light and creamy and is a perfect base to layer in flavors, which can be adjusted for balance and to suit many taste preferences.
Alabama white sauce recipes are typically made with a (preferably high-quality) mayonnaise brand. It's then blended with spices (especially black pepper), vinegar, and other customizable ingredients, such as horseradish, citrus, paprika, sugar, or hot sauce, to create a unique flavor and texture that has become a staple of Alabama cuisine. Big Bob Gibson Original White Sauce is traditionally slathered on barbecue chicken or used to marinate chicken before grilling. However, it can also be used as a dipping sauce for fries, marinade for other meats, topping for burgers, or to make coleslaw. It's a versatile condiment that can sit on your table to use whenever you need a dash of tangy flavor.