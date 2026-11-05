For The Best Lima Beans, Make Them Like Cracker Barrel With 2 Ingredients In Your Fridge

Southerners can be fairly particular about their food. Whether it's fried chicken, classic Southern shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, or barbecued meat, many residents of the South have strong opinions about their favorite dishes and how those dishes should be cooked. It's not just the mains, either. Sides are a big deal. Even if you make the perfect fried chicken, you also need to pay attention to your mashed potatoes and gravy.

Southern-focused restaurant chains, including Cracker Barrel, get this. That's why it's been making side items its customers love for a while now. Among those sides, some seem to come and go — including Cracker Barrel's broccoli and cheese casserole, as well as its famous lima beans. These delicious beans are cooked low and slow with two other basic ingredients: bacon and onions. What's not to love about that?

Fans of the lima beans sure do love them. The problem is, unfortunately, these lima beans aren't a permanent menu item. These fans can only hope that Cracker Barrel will bring these back around sometime soon. In the meantime, this is quite the easy side to make at home. As we mentioned, this lima beans dish consists mainly of two other ingredients: slow-simmered bacon and onions. You also need some chicken stock for simmering and other seasonings, such as garlic, salt, pepper, a touch of sugar, and some optional red pepper flakes. The whole cooking process should take around an hour so as to let everything get soft and buttery, just like Cracker Barrel does it.