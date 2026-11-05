Boxed Mac And Cheese Gets A Supreme Upgrade When You Add This Protein-Packed Pantry Staple

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Few foods are more nostalgic than boxed mac and cheese, and while there are many popular brands to choose from today, the blue Kraft box still sparks up the most memories as one of the first things you learned to make on your own. There are also several ingredients to upgrade your mac and cheese, but Spam is one of the few that will keep preparation easy and add a flavor punch of this magnitude. You'll get the rich, creamy, and cheesy flavors along with a salty and crispy texture. This combination also elevates your childhood home-alone lunch to a protein-packed, complete meal.

A 2-ounce serving of Spam has 7 grams of protein, so a full 12-ounce can will add 42 grams to a box of mac and cheese. Some may find a full can overpowers the cheese sauce flavor of the typical 7-ounce pasta box. If that's you, use only half of the canned meat and store the rest in the freezer for a future meal. This also helps you keep the sodium down, as a full can of Spam has 4,740 milligrams of sodium, and a box of uncooked Kraft mac and cheese adds 1,890 milligrams. In addition to that, you can opt for low-sodium Spam. You could also pick boxed pasta options like Annie's Homegrown's Reduced Sodium Mac and Cheese.