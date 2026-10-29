Are Your Groceries Being Priced By AI? How It Works And What It Means

AI is everywhere in the zeitgeist at the moment, and its appearance in the food space was inevitable. It's already in a growing number of kitchen appliances, and now may be part of the process that determines the price of your groceries.

While in some cases, AI can help determine grocery prices, often the technology is only used as part of the digital shelf labels that display prices and allow stores to dynamically update them. According to Walmart, it uses such labels to display centrally determined prices, with a store associate reviewing and approving any changes. The AI isn't making pricing decisions or collecting shopper's data.

Behind the scenes, however, retailers and pricing software use AI to analyze sales patterns, competitors' prices, and other information that informs pricing. By predicting demand and how price changes might affect sales and profits, they're able to adjust item cost to reflect continually changing market dynamics. This sort of algorithmic pricing predates today's most modern AI tools, but advances continue to make them more sophisticated.