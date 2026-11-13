The Rich Caramelized Chocolate Type That Was Created Entirely By Accident
Up until the early 2000s, there were three generally accepted types of chocolate: dark, milk, and white. It was then that one pastry chef's forgetfulness led to the discovery of blond chocolate, a fourth variety. Chef Frédéric Bau from French chocolate house Valrhona was conducting a demonstration at an exhibition in Japan and left some white chocolate (yes, it's "real" chocolate) sitting in a bain-marie for longer than he intended.
When Bau found the chocolate, it wasn't burned into oblivion or just a white, melted puddle. The Maillard reaction turned it a warm blond shade, with a nuanced aroma that seemed to mix shortbread, caramelized milk, and raw sugar. From there, it took a long time for Bau and his employer to turn this fluke into something they could sell. Valrhona said it took eight years of testing to figure out the right formula. The company started selling it under the name Dulcey, and this 32% cocoa chocolate was billed as a new, fourth category of chocolate alongside those long-established other three.
However, this chocolate's official status remains hazy. Valrhona has tried to get blond chocolate written into French laws that spell out the legal cocoa requirements for dark, milk, and white chocolate. Yet it's been unsuccessful, and the novel treat is still classified as a type of white chocolate. Regardless of its official classification, blond chocolate has a unique taste that sets it apart from other varieties.
What blond chocolate tastes like and how to use it
According to official descriptions from Valrhona, Dulcey has a lightly sweet cookie-like taste with a hint of salt. Other accounts suggest it has the milkiness of white chocolate but tastes less sweet. Alongside that, expect caramel notes and a hint of coffee; others have said it has a smooth toasty taste and can be a little like butterscotch.
If you're looking to taste it, Valrhona isn't the only brand out there that offers blond chocolate (other options might use terms like "caramelized chocolate"). If you can't find it at the store, you can caramelize your own white chocolate at home. The general idea is to take things low and slow. One method involves spreading white chocolate on a baking tray and putting it in an oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for around 50 minutes to an hour. Stir it every 10 minutes or so until it turns into a golden, caramel-colored blob.
Once it's done, there's no shortage of ways to use it. It can go in a fluffy mousse or a smooth pot de crème. You can also work it into baked goods like brownies. It can be swapped into most recipes that call for white chocolate, keeping its unique flavor profile in mind. Alternatively, you can follow the approach of Bau himself: He serves it with roasted apples and vanilla cream, or else alongside citrus or red fruits, where sharp tastes can cut through the chocolate's richness.