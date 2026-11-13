Up until the early 2000s, there were three generally accepted types of chocolate: dark, milk, and white. It was then that one pastry chef's forgetfulness led to the discovery of blond chocolate, a fourth variety. Chef Frédéric Bau from French chocolate house Valrhona was conducting a demonstration at an exhibition in Japan and left some white chocolate (yes, it's "real" chocolate) sitting in a bain-marie for longer than he intended.

When Bau found the chocolate, it wasn't burned into oblivion or just a white, melted puddle. The Maillard reaction turned it a warm blond shade, with a nuanced aroma that seemed to mix shortbread, caramelized milk, and raw sugar. From there, it took a long time for Bau and his employer to turn this fluke into something they could sell. Valrhona said it took eight years of testing to figure out the right formula. The company started selling it under the name Dulcey, and this 32% cocoa chocolate was billed as a new, fourth category of chocolate alongside those long-established other three.

However, this chocolate's official status remains hazy. Valrhona has tried to get blond chocolate written into French laws that spell out the legal cocoa requirements for dark, milk, and white chocolate. Yet it's been unsuccessful, and the novel treat is still classified as a type of white chocolate. Regardless of its official classification, blond chocolate has a unique taste that sets it apart from other varieties.