With Jell-O And Chocolate, You Have The Start Of A Candy Boomers Love

Nothing says the good old days like the beloved candies you ate as a child, and that's something previous generations can attest to. Among the many Halloween candies baby boomers loved, there's another treat you can still find in stores or make at home for a bite of nostalgia. Chocolate-covered jelly rings, which are made by the New York-based confectionery company Joyva, have been around since the '60s. (The company calls them Jell Rings, but many people know them as jelly rings.) They're common in Jewish delis, and they're a Passover favorite for many families since they're kosher. They may be hard to find if you don't live near New York or any of the best Jewish delis in the U.S., but they're easy to make.

Raspberry and orange are the flavors Joyva sells, but you can swap in your favorite fruit Jell-O mix when making it at home. Prepare the Jell-O on the stove and add sugar and plain gelatin, then transfer the liquid to a plastic jelly ring mold and let it sit in the fridge until solid. Melt some dark chocolate, dip the solid jelly rings into it, and let them cool until hardened. The result will be a chocolatey candy with a pleasant snap — especially when frozen or refrigerated — and a softer fruity interior. Adding an extract to the Jell-O that complements your chosen flavor, like raspberry, blueberry, or peach, enhances it further.

If you love Life Savers, this dessert might go over well with you. One Reddit user said of the Joyva candies, "The jelly is the same consistency as a life saver gummy but not as chewy." You get a fun textural experience and the best of both worlds.