This $8 Frozen Pizza Has Natural, High-Quality Ingredients — And It's Only Found At One Grocery Store

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Frozen pizza is one of those go-to meals that delivers comfort with almost no effort required. Not all pizzas are created equal, however, and with plenty of options in the freezer aisle, the best ones can get lost in the shuffle. But if you want to keep things easy, Target's Good & Gather Signature Wood-Fired Margherita Frozen Pizza is worth a try.

This six-slice pie features the classic combination of tomato, mozzarella, and basil, without any unnecessary extras. It's made without artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup. Compared to similar products like DiGiorno's Margherita Thin Crust Pizza, which contains ingredients like palm oil, gum acacia, and mono- and diglycerides, Good & Gather sticks to a more straightforward lineup.

With an average of 4.2 stars from over 1,000 ratings on the Target website, fans praise the pizza for its simple ingredients, great taste, and crispy crust, with several reviewers saying that it's even better than what you'd get from a restaurant or pizza chain. One reviewer says, "I was skeptical at first, but I have to say that this pizza is actually amazing. It's inexpensive and very tasty. And it doesn't take that long to cook!" At just $7.99 (up to about $9.99, depending on your region), fans also mention its budget-friendly price point.

But not everyone is a fan. Some reviewers noted the toppings can be somewhat inconsistent, some receiving just a single basil leaf or a couple of tomato pieces on their pizza rather than evenly distributed. Opinions on the flavor are mixed, with some praising the simple combination of ingredients while others find it a little dull.