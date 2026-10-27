The Sharp-But-Sweet Ingredient Your Next Margarita Deserves

A margarita is a great round-the-clock pick-me-up if you abide by the "it's always 5 o'clock somewhere" mindset. While there's nothing wrong with a classic margarita recipe, if you're looking for a more spirited sip, reach for tamarind. To learn the do's and don'ts of adding this sharp-but-sweet ingredient, Chowhound spoke with Anna Kristen, the co-founder and head of sales at Madam Paleta, which makes tamarind-infused tequila. "Tamarind is a fun ingredient to play around with because of its unique flavor profile," says Kristen. "[It] pairs so well with salt, citrus, and spice, so there are a lot of fun ways to elevate the cocktail without making it overly complicated."

Tamarind, a fruit that grows in tropical regions, has a distinct sour-forward punchiness — enough to make your lips pucker — with a surprising layer of sweetness. In the culinary sphere, tamarind can be used for marinades, broths, and, of course, inventive cocktails. While experimenting with a new flavor is half the experience, the ultimate goal is always to create a balanced drink so the flavor notes don't clash or compete with each other. Kristen says that simplicity is best when using this fruit; stick to a classic margarita or spicy margarita recipe rather than getting inventive. "Let the tamarind do the work," she advises.

From how to choose the right tamarind variation to other exciting additions on top of the fruit, here's what you need to make a mean tamarind margarita that brings out the fruit and the alcohol's flavor.