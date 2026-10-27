The Sharp-But-Sweet Ingredient Your Next Margarita Deserves
A margarita is a great round-the-clock pick-me-up if you abide by the "it's always 5 o'clock somewhere" mindset. While there's nothing wrong with a classic margarita recipe, if you're looking for a more spirited sip, reach for tamarind. To learn the do's and don'ts of adding this sharp-but-sweet ingredient, Chowhound spoke with Anna Kristen, the co-founder and head of sales at Madam Paleta, which makes tamarind-infused tequila. "Tamarind is a fun ingredient to play around with because of its unique flavor profile," says Kristen. "[It] pairs so well with salt, citrus, and spice, so there are a lot of fun ways to elevate the cocktail without making it overly complicated."
Tamarind, a fruit that grows in tropical regions, has a distinct sour-forward punchiness — enough to make your lips pucker — with a surprising layer of sweetness. In the culinary sphere, tamarind can be used for marinades, broths, and, of course, inventive cocktails. While experimenting with a new flavor is half the experience, the ultimate goal is always to create a balanced drink so the flavor notes don't clash or compete with each other. Kristen says that simplicity is best when using this fruit; stick to a classic margarita or spicy margarita recipe rather than getting inventive. "Let the tamarind do the work," she advises.
From how to choose the right tamarind variation to other exciting additions on top of the fruit, here's what you need to make a mean tamarind margarita that brings out the fruit and the alcohol's flavor.
Ways to capture this fruity flavor in your margarita
While there are many ways to incorporate tamarind in a margarita, tamarind-infused tequila, like the one from Madam Paleta, is probably the easiest option. "Tamarind-infused tequila brings a unique combination of sweet, tart, and slightly earthy flavors that complement the lime and acidity of the traditional margarita perfectly," Anna Kristen says. Simply swap infused tequila for the regular stuff in your margarita recipe and combine it with fresh lime juice, a little orange liqueur, and agave, then adjust to taste. You can add a bit of fresh orange juice if you prefer a touch more sweetness or if you like a spicy kick, muddle jalapeños in the bottom of your cocktail glass. To finish it off, shake your mixture with ice in a cocktail shaker, and strain into your glass over fresh ice.
If you'd rather go with a standard blanco tequila, tamarind comes in many forms that can be enjoyed in a margarita. Tamarind pulp is a strong contender for its robust flavor that mostly closely resembles actual tamarind. However, it can be troublesome to prepare, as you'll need to boil it in water and strain it. Tamarind puree is known for its fresh taste and can be shaken with the other margarita ingredients. A bottle of tamarind concentrate is a more shelf-stable option, but is too thick to use as is. Instead, use it to make your own tamarind syrup by heating it with a 1:1 mixture of water and sugar.
If a tamarind addition still seems too plain for adventurous palates, Kristen offers some simple but impactful garnishes. "My personal favorite is simply adding a Tajín rim. The chili-lime seasoning complements the tartness of the tamarind perfectly while giving each sip a small touch of spice!" She also recommends mixing in a layer of Chamoy with the Tajín rim for a sour introduction or garnishing your drink with a tamarindo candy straw for a pleasantly sweet touch of Mexican candy flavor.