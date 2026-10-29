Elevate Your Breakfast — Turn Basic Eggs And Toast Into A Crispy, Pan-Fried Frittata

If you'd like to prepare an egg dish that's a step above scrambled eggs, you'll enjoy this frittata-like dish, especially the way we suggest making it here. If you're unfamiliar with a frittata, it's like a crustless quiche; it often has a milk or cream base and a similar texture; however, it's pan-fried like an omelet rather than baked. For our elevated frittata-like dish, you'll also add a surprise ingredient, crumbled bread pieces, to make a crispy meal that combines the best of an omelet in the style of a frittata.

To make this dish, start by pouring a couple of beaten eggs over two pieces of bread, or more depending on how many people you're serving, as though you're making French toast. However, rather than frying the bread, mash it with the eggs and add your favorite spices and chopped veggies to make a hearty egg-bread base. This is the core of the frittata dish; the technique is similar to using leftover pasta to make a frittata, adding bulk and creating a firm texture that enhances the eggs. Pour this blend into a well-oiled saute pan and cook covered on low for a couple of minutes until the bottom becomes firm and golden. Flip, and add more toppings to create the breakfast or brunch dish of your dreams, then cook it covered for another couple of minutes until finished.