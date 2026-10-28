The Decadent Addition Your Chili Needs For Unmatched Flavor

One of the best things about making a big pot of chili is how easily you can customize the flavor. If you're in the mood for chili that packs a punch, you can easily add more spicy ingredients (like canned peppers in adobo sauce). In the mood for something on the sweeter side? Toss in some brown sugar. Chef and Food Network star Aarón Sánchez spoke with Chowhound at the New York Wine & Food Festival about another ingredient you should consider throwing into the mix: chocolate. This creates a mole-inspired spin (mole sauce is considered the national dish of Mexico by many, just FYI) that can seriously elevate the flavor of chili.

Sánchez told us that you'll need three components to successfully add chocolate to chili. "I would take a good beef broth and then I would melt the chocolate into that with some good New Mexico chili spice," Sánchez said. He added that unsweetened baking chocolate is the way to go when you're putting a mole spin on your chili. It makes sense, as this allows the actual flavor of the cacao to shine without adding unnecessary sweetness. "I think it's important because cacao is something that's inherently from the New World," he explained. Let's take a look at what you need to know to create absolutely decadent chili with a bit of unsweetened chocolate.