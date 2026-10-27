Give Ham And Cheese Sandwiches 11-Out-Of-10 Flavor With A Dollop Of This Sweet Spread

If your usual ham sandwiches are starting to feel a bit blah, perhaps they just need a fresh, fruity, sweet pick-me-up. We already know pork and fruit are a delicious pairing – think plums with pork tenderloin or apple cider-glazed ham, especially popular during the holidays. We can also credit Germany with putting ham and pineapple on toast as a predecessor to Hawaiian pizza. Sweet, tart fruit and salty, smoky ham bring out the best in each other, creating a beautiful contrast of flavors that make your sandwiches taste artisanal — as long as you have the right secret ingredient: jam.

Jam belongs on your savory sandwiches not only because it's easily accessible (many of us have some in our fridges right now), but also because it's perfect for the task. Whole fruit requires slicing or chopping and macerating, but you can simply spread a layer of jarred jam on your sandwich bread and enjoy. Jams also work beautifully with many cheeses frequently eaten alongside ham, including cheddar, Swiss, and provolone.

After all, combining fruit and cheese successfully is a nuanced culinary art; you can start with established pairings like apricot and fig, or go with something tangier, like raspberry jam. A swipe of good butter under the jam makes the combination taste more luxe, even on simple white bread. Of course, the beauty of a ham and cheese sandwich is just how much you can make it your own.