Forget Mayo: Order This Side To Give Your KFC Chicken Sandwich A Flavor Boost

KFC has experienced some downsizing in recent years, with more changes on the horizon, but one thing remains a constant: the chicken sandwich is reliably excellent — juicy, crispy, and delicious. That said, even such a fantastic creation can benefit from a creative upgrade, and KFC has the very thing on its own menu, its classic brown gravy.

Start with the classic chicken sandwich, which by default comes with pickles and mayo on a shiny, brioche-style bun. Order it without the mayo if you're a stickler for singular condiments, though personally, I appreciate the combo. You can either go direct and spoon gravy over the chicken, or keep the cup and dip your sandwich into that rich brown gold.

The pickles may seem like an odd pairing, but they make a great, tangy contrast to the gravy, which is a natural, umami-rich complement to that tender, white meat chicken. To go a layer deeper, consider these other KFC menu hacks, including how to recreate the now discontinued Double Down.