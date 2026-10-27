How Old-School Cooks Turned Rice Into A Hearty Meal With One Canned Addition

Old-school recipes have always had their place. With just a handful of pantry staples, home cooks can create something deeply comforting, reminiscent of the dishes their mothers made in days of yore. Casseroles, in particular, have seen a resurgence in recent years, with tried-and-true recipes finding a new generation of fans thanks in part to TikTok influencers. It's one of the easiest ways to make a crowd-pleasing meal without breaking the bank — and truly, anything goes. For example, leftover hot dogs can find new life in a casserole, stretching the inexpensive ingredient into a satisfying dinner. Rice casseroles are another budget-friendly way to get a meal on the table, and a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup can help bring it all together.

From dips to roasts, canned soup can give all kinds of dishes an upgrade. A longtime staple of old-school casseroles, condensed soup serves as both a creamy base and a convenient binder, making it easy to quickly assemble a meal and let the oven do the work. Campbell's dedicates an entire section of its website to casserole recipes, and home cooks have developed countless variations featuring rice and condensed soup, including cream of chicken and cream of celery. Cream of mushroom soup, in particular, lends a velvety texture and a savory hit of umami. It also brings plenty of seasoning to the table thanks to its relatively high sodium content.