How Old-School Cooks Turned Rice Into A Hearty Meal With One Canned Addition
Old-school recipes have always had their place. With just a handful of pantry staples, home cooks can create something deeply comforting, reminiscent of the dishes their mothers made in days of yore. Casseroles, in particular, have seen a resurgence in recent years, with tried-and-true recipes finding a new generation of fans thanks in part to TikTok influencers. It's one of the easiest ways to make a crowd-pleasing meal without breaking the bank — and truly, anything goes. For example, leftover hot dogs can find new life in a casserole, stretching the inexpensive ingredient into a satisfying dinner. Rice casseroles are another budget-friendly way to get a meal on the table, and a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup can help bring it all together.
From dips to roasts, canned soup can give all kinds of dishes an upgrade. A longtime staple of old-school casseroles, condensed soup serves as both a creamy base and a convenient binder, making it easy to quickly assemble a meal and let the oven do the work. Campbell's dedicates an entire section of its website to casserole recipes, and home cooks have developed countless variations featuring rice and condensed soup, including cream of chicken and cream of celery. Cream of mushroom soup, in particular, lends a velvety texture and a savory hit of umami. It also brings plenty of seasoning to the table thanks to its relatively high sodium content.
How to take rice casserole from great to excellent
For the most basic version of this recipe, you only really need two ingredients: rice and a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup. Combine 1 cup of rice, 2 cups of water, and the soup in a 2 quart casserole dish, stirring until everything is incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste then bake in a preheated 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for an hour or until the rice is tender and the top is golden brown. It's the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it meal, transforming a few humble ingredients into something warm and satisfying. As an added bonus, the dish can easily be made ahead of time (and the leftovers taste even better the next day).
Of course, this old-school casserole also makes an excellent starting point for experimentation. Replace 1 cup of water with chicken stock or milk for more flavor or extra creaminess, or top the casserole with parmesan, mozzarella, and buttery crackers for a gooey, crunchy finish. Develop more umami by adding in a couple tablespoons of Dijon mustard or Worcestershire sauce, both of which will give the dish an added tang. Stir in shredded rotisserie chicken for added protein or fold in frozen vegetables like broccoli or peas for a pop of color, extra nutrition, and some texture. Serve it on its own or alongside savory meatloaf, pot roast, or other retro favorites during the cooler months — your classic meal will be ready in virtually no time.