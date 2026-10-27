Tacos Get A Major Protein Boost When You Swap Sour Cream For This

Sour cream is the natural topping for your favorite tacos for a good reason: its creamy texture and rich, tangy flavor contrasts perfectly with the taco spices, balancing heat. But what if you could keep that cool, tangy topping while giving your tacos a major protein boost? The good news is that you can, with one tiny swap from another cultured dairy product: plain Greek yogurt. Use a 1:1 ratio, spooning it on top of your tacos exactly as you would with sour cream; it's as simple as that.

Greek yogurt's flavor isn't an exact match to sour cream; it tends to be sharper, more acidic, and less rich than sour cream. But it is comparable, and its creamy, thick texture makes it the closest substitute if a protein boost is what you're looking for. While exact protein amounts vary by brand and the different types of yogurt for sale, you can generally expect Greek yogurt to have significantly more. According to the USDA, plain whole-milk Greek yogurt contains about 9 grams of protein per 100 grams, and plain nonfat Greek yogurt contains around 10 grams. Meanwhile, regular sour cream contains around 3 grams per 100 grams. That means plain Greek yogurt is about three times higher in protein than sour cream. And that protein boost isn't the only nutritional perk you'll get when swapping in Greek yogurt.