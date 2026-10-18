Amplify Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich With These 14 Canned Ingredients

The first canned ingredient I strongly urge you to incorporate into grilled cheese sandwiches is artichokes. They go with bread and cheese like the best of friends. Cheesy artichoke dip is all the proof you need of that. Still, prepping and cooking a whole artichoke is a labor of love. Thankfully, though, you can skip the hassle and simply grab a can of artichoke hearts to make using them as simple as popping open a tin and draining them. However, that last detail is paramount when it comes to amplifying your sandwiches. If you don't get all of the excess liquid out, your bread will quickly become soggy, and nobody wants that. So, don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. Squeeze all the extra moisture out before adding them to the mix.

Once the details are sorted, layering pieces of canned artichoke hearts between the cheese in your grilled sandwich leads to a deliciously flavorful rendition that everyone should try at least once. The texture remains smooth and gooey, and you also get a nice infusion of nutty, earthy goodness. Bonus points if you also choose to give your grilled cheese a Parmesan crust. It adds a lovely saltiness, enhances texture, and, of course, tastes phenomenal with artichokes.

In addition, grilled cheese sandwiches aren't known for being nutritional powerhouses, but artichokes definitely push them in the right direction. This ingredient provides lots of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Score.