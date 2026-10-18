Amplify Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich With These 14 Canned Ingredients
Everyone loves grilled cheese sandwiches. Gooey, crispy, and buttery, even in their most basic format, they hit the spot. However, they are also prime for ingredient upgrades. You don't have to get fancy, either. In fact, in addition to a collection of condiments that'll take them to new heights, you can also amplify your grilled cheese sandwiches with various canned foods. What could be simpler? Not to mention, they're inexpensive, shelf-stable, and you might even have some of the best ones in your pantry right now.
To help you turn your next grilled cheese into a flavorful, textural delight with minimal effort — they are supposed to be easy to make, after all — I compiled a list of canned ingredients that fit into the sandwich like a charm. As a lover of the humble comfort food and someone who enjoys keeping a pantry stocked with canned goods, I've tried many of them before and can attest to their ability to turn a lackluster rendition around. Keep them in mind the next time a craving for the sandwich hits, and grilled cheese glory will be yours in no time.
1. Artichokes
The first canned ingredient I strongly urge you to incorporate into grilled cheese sandwiches is artichokes. They go with bread and cheese like the best of friends. Cheesy artichoke dip is all the proof you need of that. Still, prepping and cooking a whole artichoke is a labor of love. Thankfully, though, you can skip the hassle and simply grab a can of artichoke hearts to make using them as simple as popping open a tin and draining them. However, that last detail is paramount when it comes to amplifying your sandwiches. If you don't get all of the excess liquid out, your bread will quickly become soggy, and nobody wants that. So, don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. Squeeze all the extra moisture out before adding them to the mix.
Once the details are sorted, layering pieces of canned artichoke hearts between the cheese in your grilled sandwich leads to a deliciously flavorful rendition that everyone should try at least once. The texture remains smooth and gooey, and you also get a nice infusion of nutty, earthy goodness. Bonus points if you also choose to give your grilled cheese a Parmesan crust. It adds a lovely saltiness, enhances texture, and, of course, tastes phenomenal with artichokes.
In addition, grilled cheese sandwiches aren't known for being nutritional powerhouses, but artichokes definitely push them in the right direction. This ingredient provides lots of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Score.
2. Olives
Olives are a hard pass for some people, but they taste good enough on a grilled cheese that even the haters might change their mind about the ingredient after getting a bite. You can also find several different varieties in cans, so they are my next recommendation for turning up flavor in the dish. Salty, sharp, and buttery, they go perfectly with cheeses of all kinds. As someone who loves olives on pizza, my top pick is mozzarella, but really, any type will benefit from an olive infusion — cheddar, Muenster, Gouda, whatever.
When it comes to canned olives, you can purchase either whole or sliced ones. For our purposes, pre-sliced ones typically work best. They don't require any extra prep work and can simply be spread out on the cheese before frying. Even so, whole canned olives are not off the table; you'll just have to break out a sharp knife and chop them yourself. There's no need to worry about making perfectly shaped rings (like the ones that come pre-sliced), either. Just drain, dice, and sprinkle. It'll taste the same when it's all said and done.
3. Mushrooms
Umami is one of the five basic tastes, and if you aren't already in the know, it translates to savory, drool-worthy deliciousness. With this in mind, adding a bit of umami goodness to any grilled cheese using canned mushrooms will serve you well. They boast an earthy flavor backed up by a rich, meaty texture that's sure to get you salivating for more.
Canned mushrooms come pre-sliced or in pieces and stems, and both have what it takes to enhance a grilled cheese sandwich. However, when they come from a tin, some brands still have a lingering metallic flavor. Don't worry, though. There's an easy fix for that: Rinse those bad boys off before enjoying. That'll wash away any unsavory flavors in a flash. Then, use a paper towel to dry them thoroughly before inserting them in your grilled cheese, and you'll be good to go. Still, if you want to take it a step further, you can also sauté the mushrooms to give them crispy edges and a slight caramelized flavor — two things that are sure to enhance your grilled cheese even more.
4. Tomatoes
No surprises here, but canned tomatoes are a shoo-in for taking your grilled cheeses to the next level. Tomato soup is the long-standing accompaniment to the dish, after all. They may not have savory herbs already mixed in, but the bright, acidic flavors of canned tomatoes are a surefire way to amplify taste and reunite the two predestined lovers with minimal effort.
Straight-up diced tomatoes are perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches. However, for my money, I always go for fire-roasted ones. They add another deep layer of charred flavor that only makes the dish even tastier. If you like a bit of heat, Rotel, a mix of diced tomatoes and green chiles, won't let you down, either. Either way, though, and as you might expect, draining them thoroughly is a must. If you don't, achieving the crispy exterior we all crave becomes tricky at best. So, don't rush the process. I typically leave canned tomatoes in a colander for upwards of 10 minutes, so I'm confident as much excess liquid has been removed as possible. That might be overkill, but it hasn't done me wrong yet.
5. Beans
Beans and cheese go together in lots of dishes, like tacos, chili, quesadillas, and burritos, just to name a few. While we don't often think of combining the ingredients between slices of bread, there's no reason not to. It works between two tortillas, so why wouldn't it taste great? The truth is, it does, and a mash-up of canned beans and grilled cheese is delicious enough to make you reconsider. Plus, bulking up the sammie with hearty, protein-laden beans is nutritious, so you have everything to gain by trying the upgrade.
My beans of choice for grilled cheese sandwiches include black and pinto, but thanks to the robust flavor of the ingredient, anything you happen to have in your pantry fits the bill. And yes, that even includes refried ones. Actually, refried beans are the easiest to spread between cheese and bread. They eliminate the chance of rogue beans escaping out the sides while you eat as well. Still, if you go for a can of whole beans, they will still wow you with excellent texture and flavor. Just make sure to rinse them thoroughly, and give them time to dry before adding them to your grilled cheese. (Am I starting to sound like a broken record yet?) You can also use a fork to mash them a bit, but the cheese will melt and make a cohesive dish out of them regardless.
6. Fruits
Most of us think of a grilled cheese sandwich as a savory comfort food, but the truth is, they also benefit from sweet ingredient upgrades. That includes ones of the canned variety, like various fruits. Yes, I know tomatoes are fruits (and we've already covered them), but I'm talking about sweet ones, such as pears, peaches, and pineapple. When combined with rich, creamy cheeses, bread, and butter, they make for a mouth-watering grilled sandwich that'll scratch your itch for a sweet treat and down-home comfort all at once.
Similar to other canned ingredients, it is essential to remove as much moisture as possible from canned fruits before using them in a grilled cheese. Still, pairing peaches, pears, or pineapple with mozzarella, ricotta, burrata, Havarti, or Gouda leads to tantalizingly unique and tasty results that you have to try to believe. Peaches, in particular, are my favorite, but I'm from Colorado, where the Palisade variety reigns supreme, so I may be a bit partial.
7. Pumpkin
Pumpkin foods have a special place in many people's hearts, and you find the flavor infusion popping up more and more these days in all kinds of dishes. Whether you are a die-hard fan of the ingredient or not, though, adding canned pumpkin to a grilled cheese leads to a flavorful wonderland. It is also one canned ingredient that ensures you wind up with what could be the creamiest grilled cheese of your life.
Lucky us, canned pumpkin typically comes unsweetened and in purée form, so spreading it on a grilled cheese couldn't be simpler. Application aside, it also works as an earthy, slightly sweet flavor enhancer. FYI: I'm not talking about canned pumpkin pie filling. That is loaded up with warming spices and additional sugar, so you don't want to use that on a grilled cheese. In its most basic format, though, it is just what you need to make a hearty, creamy, delectable grilled cheese with lots of unique flair.
8. Spam
So far, we've discussed quite a few canned fruits and veggies that grilled cheeses benefit from, but when you are in the mood for a meaty addition, Spam is here for the win. It's salty, fatty, and mixes with cheese and bread like a pro.
Spam may sound like somewhat of a mystery meat, but the ingredients are far from a secret. According to the company website, it is a simple concoction featuring six ingredients: pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate (a common preservative for cured meats).
Now that we have that settled, it's one canned ingredient you don't necessarily want to add to your grilled cheese sandwich straight from the can. You could; it's edible as-is, but taking the time to pan-fry it on both sides for a couple of minutes is the way to go. Doing so not only helps the cheese melt faster when it finally goes inside your sammie, but it also gives the meat a crispier texture and improved flavor, both of which will enhance your meal even more.
9. Fish
Staying on the omnivorous train, the next canned ingredient that is sure to elevate your grilled cheese sandwiches is fish. You have some options, too. Anchovies, tuna, and sardines all seamlessly fit into the equation.
For starters, tuna is a no-brainer. A classic tuna melt is basically a grilled cheese sandwich already, minus the mayo and the buttery outer layer, so it makes a fantastic pick. You don't have to go all in and make tuna salad, either. Instead, you can get some of the same creamy appeal by simply relying on the extra cheese and butter to provide a similar effect. Although, if you want to make tuna salad, that'll taste phenomenal on a grilled cheese as well. While slightly more polarizing (some people love them and others hate them), anchovies and sardines can also be used to upgrade a boring grilled cheese sandwich. They add a meaty bite accompanied by lots of salt, which makes the other flavors pop on your palate.
Regardless of the type of canned fish you are drawn to, they are all nutrient-dense. They are rich in protein, vitamin D, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, and more of those is always a plus.
10. Sauerkraut
Similar to a Reuben sandwich, a grilled cheese takes to canned sauerkraut in spectacular fashion. Sure, you could eat it as a side dish all by itself, but once you give a sauerkraut grilled cheese a try, you'll wonder why you never thought of it before. Salty and crunchy with lots of fermented deliciousness, it benefits the comfort food classic in all the right ways.
You can ferment sauerkraut at home with nothing but finely shredded cabbage, salt, and a jar, but who has time for that? I jest, but seriously, snagging a can of it from the store is infinitely easier. In my experience, canned versions taste almost as good as a homemade batch, so no love lost there. When it comes to adding it to grilled cheese, I prefer cheese with a little bite, like extra-sharp cheddar or Swiss, to complement the fermentation. However, something as creamy as Brie or even American also pairs with sauerkraut in a delightful way, because let's face it: The condiment is going to do the heavy lifting in this canned ingredient grilled cheese upgrade. It's too boldly flavored not to.
11. Spinach
You don't have to be Popeye to get behind this next canned ingredient upgrade for grilled cheese sandwiches, but he might just be proud of you if you get on board. That's right, it's spinach. Packed full of flavor and with ample texture to boot, it gives grilled cheese lots to love.
One of the best things about opting for canned spinach is that you get a lot of bang for your buck. Firstly, a can of it runs pretty cheap. Secondly, it goes a lot further than cooking a bag of it yourself. If you've ever dumped an entire bag of fresh spinach into a pan and watched it shrink by comical amounts while cooking, you know what I mean. You don't have that issue with canned spinach, though. It's packed in the tin so tightly that you'll be amazed at how far it goes once you dive in.
Another reason canned spinach makes an ideal grilled cheese sandwich upgrade is that it is good for you. It's nutrient-dense, supports heart and gut health, and strengthens bones. Plus, its rich antioxidant content can boost eye health. So, putting some on your grilled cheese not only improves texture and taste, but it'll benefit your health along the way.
12. Spicy peppers
If you love heat as much as I do, spicy peppers just might be the absolute best canned upgrade for grilled cheese sandwiches. However, their bold taste adds a layer of flavor that will either make you sweat or start salivating for joy, so they aren't for everyone. Still, it's worth considering, as they also add texture to a gooey grilled cheese without taking it too far away from its melty mouthfeel.
As far as canned spicy peppers are concerned, you have options. If you prefer a gentle heat factor, green chiles are my top recommendation. They bring a bit of spice but don't go overboard. If you get a can of fire-roasted ones, even better. Jalapeños also make a stellar pick. They come with an increased level of heat, but for many people, that's a good thing.
Lastly, chipotles in adobo sauce make a show-stopping addition to grilled cheese sandwiches. They bring a mild heat to the table, so they are a good choice if you are sensitive to spice, but they also feature a deep, smoky goodness thanks to the adobo sauce they are steeped in. If you've never tried them before, adding them to a grilled cheese is a fantastic place to start.
13. Collard greens
Canned collard greens are another leafy green that grilled cheese sandwiches get a tasty upgrade from. Slightly bitter and grassy, they turn up the flavor in a wonderful way while also contributing a heap of texture. That's just the plain version of them, too. If you go for a can that features Southern seasonings, your sandwich will also benefit from the addition of yummy ingredients like bacon fat, onion, garlic, smoke flavor, and bell pepper.
Collard greens taste great with a myriad of cheeses as well. Everything from mozzarella to Monterey Jack to sharp cheddar or Swiss complements the earthy goodness of the leafy green. However, smoked cheese is going to be your friend with this canned upgrade. They amplify the flavor in a way that no other option does. That's why bacon is such a common accompaniment to the vegetable.
To top it all off, collard greens are very nutritious. They support digestion, as well as bone and liver health, and even have the potential to improve sleep and benefit your hair and skin. Sounds like a win-win to me.
14. Condensed soup
Aside from spoons, grilled cheese sandwiches might just be the best vessel for getting soup to your mouth. If you have never dipped yours into a steamy bowl of it, you haven't lived. However, there's another way for canned condensed soups to elevate your next sandwich: Give grilled cheese the French toast treatment by using the soup to make an egg batter and dipping the bread in it before frying. Thanks to the thick, condensed format, the egg thins it out a bit without making it so runny that it overly saturates the bread, leaving you with an undesirable soggy mess. Instead, it gives the bread a lovely coating that fries up beautifully in a pan and infuses the sandwich with an abundance of flavor from the ground up.
The obvious condensed soup pick for battering a grilled cheese sandwich is tomato. Even so, other condensed soups can also give a boring rendition some much-needed oomph. For example, cheddar cheese and cream of mushroom soups also make outstanding choices. If you can track down some Campbell's Garlic Parmesan with Herbs, you better believe that'll wow you when added to a grilled cheese as well. I'm drooling just thinking about it.