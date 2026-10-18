The Frozen Trader Joe's Japanese Appetizer That Doubles As A Delectable Dinner
Trader Joe's is no stranger to delicious and affordable frozen meals. Plenty of online reviews have praised the grocery store chain for its wide range of frozen meals that represent all types of cuisines. For instance, you have 11 dumpling options at the grocery store chain, and we decided to rank them all from worst to best. Our favorite was quite the surprise.
Topping the list was Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza, a vegan product with a fresh, bright tasting finish, which really set it apart from many of the other mushy-interior dumplings we tasted. These dumplings tasted as good as they looked, which explains why they beat out every other competitor, including all the dumplings filled with pork, chicken, or shrimp.
These gyoza — which are simply Japanese savory dumplings — are great on their own, but they get even better when you make them as part of another dish. You could easily make dumpling soup with them by warming up some vegetable broth — or even miso soup — and adding the dumplings, along with some green onions and a drizzle or two of sesame oil. You could also mix the gyoza into some fried rice, stir-fried vegetables, or a simmering pot of ramen for a hearty meal. Some Redditors say the Thai Vegetable Gyoza are even better when warmed in an air fryer.
What's in Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza, and why do customers love them?
At $4.99 for a 16-ounce bag, Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza is quite a bargain. One serving is three dumplings, and the entire bag should have in the neighborhood of 15 dumplings. Trader Joe's says these dumplings contain white cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce, along with different types of flour, starches, and seasonings. These little guys are perfect as a quick solo snack, a party appetizer, or even as the headliner of an entree complemented by other food options.
When Trader Joe's fans enjoy one of the chain's food products, you hear all about it. "I tried this for the first time and omg it is soo [sic] delicious," a Redditor said. "This one is just irresistible!" Another Redditor adds, "These are perfect! I sometimes make a dumpling salad — roast veg and greens topped with these dumplings and a spicy peanut sauce." The positive reviews keep coming as a different Redditor comments, "They're so tantalizingly sweet, savory, and delicious ... I'm not even vegetarian but I'm obsessed."
The Thai Vegetable Gyoza is yet another food item in a long list of frozen meals that Trader Joe's customers believe to be a delightful meal. It's really no surprise. Trader Joe's has been making delicious frozen entrees for years now, and we appreciate how willing the chain is to dive into many cuisines. So, however you choose to cook these gyoza — on their own or as part of another dish — you can safely bet they're delicious.