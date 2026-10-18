The Frozen Trader Joe's Japanese Appetizer That Doubles As A Delectable Dinner

Trader Joe's is no stranger to delicious and affordable frozen meals. Plenty of online reviews have praised the grocery store chain for its wide range of frozen meals that represent all types of cuisines. For instance, you have 11 dumpling options at the grocery store chain, and we decided to rank them all from worst to best. Our favorite was quite the surprise.

Topping the list was Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza, a vegan product with a fresh, bright tasting finish, which really set it apart from many of the other mushy-interior dumplings we tasted. These dumplings tasted as good as they looked, which explains why they beat out every other competitor, including all the dumplings filled with pork, chicken, or shrimp.

These gyoza — which are simply Japanese savory dumplings — are great on their own, but they get even better when you make them as part of another dish. You could easily make dumpling soup with them by warming up some vegetable broth — or even miso soup — and adding the dumplings, along with some green onions and a drizzle or two of sesame oil. You could also mix the gyoza into some fried rice, stir-fried vegetables, or a simmering pot of ramen for a hearty meal. Some Redditors say the Thai Vegetable Gyoza are even better when warmed in an air fryer.