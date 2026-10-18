Mashed Potatoes Go From Flat To Fancy When You Add This Fibrous Canned Vegetable

Mashed potatoes are a dependable side dish, but they're not always the most exciting thing on the table. That is until you mix things up a little. Adding a can of artichokes may be the secret you need to make mashed potatoes taste even better, as they bring something a classic mash often lacks: deeper flavor and more texture. With their slightly tangy, nutty, and earthy taste, plus a dense, meaty texture that adds a little variety to the otherwise velvety smoothness of mash, artichokes work well to cut through mild potatoes. Plus, artichokes pack about 8 grams of fiber per cup, so they're a great way to beef up the side.

The first move is to make sure you've drained the artichokes well before they go anywhere near your potatoes. Straight from the can they hold a lot of liquid, whether it's water or brine, and throwing them straight in is a quick way to end up with a loose and watery mash. Once drained and dried, roughly chop the artichokes and stir them into your mashed potatoes. You can also treat the artichokes like a topping by frying some pieces off with a little olive oil and crushed garlic until they turn golden, then scattering that on top of the final dish.

That said, if the thought of a chunky mash is turning your stomach because you only like perfectly smooth mashed potatoes every time, don't worry, the artichokes can play a role there too. Simply purée the drained artichokes with some of the milk and butter to act as a "dressing" to mash your potatoes into. You'll still get their flavor and fiber but without that meaty texture.